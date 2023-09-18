Two local favorites, Blues Messengers and Sparrow Broughton, along with a table tennis challenge, will close out the final Third Thursday of the 2023 season from 5:30-8:30 p.m. this Thursday in Dumont Plaza in downtown Meridian.
Besides live music, attendees can also enjoy art exhibitors, foods trucks, snow cones and ice cold beverages. Third Thursday is a free family friendly and pet friendly event presented by the Meridian Council for the Arts.
Mississippi State Games Commissioner James Hearn will be on hand to take on all contenders in a table tennis challenge. All ages are invited to step up to the challenge with gift certificates going to the lucky winners. No pre-registration is required.
The Blues Messengers have entertained community residents for years with their mix of old school and hill country blues. The band is made up of John Fera on lead guitar, John Miller on bass guitar, Ken Fleming on drums with vocalist Greg Cartmell also playing harmonica and guitar. Their sound pays homage to blues founders, such as Muddy Waters, Howling Wolf, Junior Wells and other blues masters.
The husband-wife duo of Lyle and Alana Broughton, who make up Sparrow Broughton, will give a powerful musical performance on the Dumont stage. They will entertain attendees with a range of favorite classics from Etta James to Janis Joplin to a little modern country from Chris Stapleton.
Third Thursday is sponsored by the City of Meridian, Visit Meridian, The Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, the Mississippi Arts Commission, Magnolia Beverage and Mitchell Distributing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.