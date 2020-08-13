Former Meridian Police Officer Royric "Roy" Benamon, 27, has been charged in a federal indictment with two counts of extortion, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced Thursday.
In April 2020, Benamon "on two separate occasions pulled over drivers in the middle of the night in Lauderdale County, and received from each of them cash payment in exchange for not issuing the driver a ticket," according to a news release which referred to the indictment.
Benamon has resigned, was arrested Wednesday and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Anderson in Jackson Thursday, the news release said.
“Fighting public corruption is a top priority of this office, as our society is undermined when those in positions of power become corrupted and abuse the public trust for personal gain," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst in a statement. "We will continue to root out corrupt officials who endanger our communities and tarnish the reputation of our law enforcement who serve and protect us so honorably."
Benamon was released on bond and his trial has been set for Oct. 5, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.