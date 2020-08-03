The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will distribute 1,400 dairy boxes to the public beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Last month, the department distributed 1,400 produce boxes and 1,400 gallons of milk to the public, and additional distributions are planned in September and October, according to the department of agriculture.
"This program has been beneficial to our farmers, distributors and everyday citizens,” Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said in a statement.
Merchants Foodservice of Hattiesburg will provide the 1,400 dairy boxes containing yogurt, cheese, butter and milk, MDAC stated in a news release. The Dairy Alliance and Borden Dairy are donating an additional 2,200 gallons of milk, and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. of Jackson is donating 42,000 eggs. Those receiving a dairy food box will also receive two gallons of milk and 2 ½ dozen eggs.
The public can start arriving at 9 a.m. and must remain in their vehicles with the windows up, according to the news release. MDAC volunteers will wear masks and gloves at all times and when instructed, the public will be allowed to open their car trunks for placement of their dairy box.
The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson. The public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 6 on Greymont Street. For more information, visit www.ams.usda.gov.
