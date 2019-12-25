Families make the best of traveling through Meridian on Christmas Day

This Christmas Eve will be remembered as the one Ketra Lashley spent sleeping on the floor of the Dallas airport with her two sisters and niece.
“We’re definitely having a nap,” she said with a laugh from inside Meridian Regional Airport Wednesday morning.
The women were supposed to arrive in Meridian late Tuesday night, but their flight from Chicago was diverted to Dallas because of fog, they said.
Though they were offered a hotel voucher, they didn't want to oversleep and miss their early morning flight.
“Through it all being delayed, we had a sense of laughter, catching up, and just sibling fun...laughing at each other,” said Yanci Lashley.
After arriving in Meridian, the women were waiting for a family member to take them to their hometown of Columbus to visit their parents and siblings.
They planned to spend the holiday playing games and eating with family – grateful to have each other.
“We’re just blessed as a family. I just don’t know how to put that into words,” Ketra Lashley said.
Later in the day, Leah and Mason Kiple of Meridian were awaiting a delayed afternoon flight to Chicago with their three young children and Mason's mother, who was there to help with their departure.
“We love that Meridian has the direct flight now,” Leah Kiple said. “Just to get on and have two hours and get off and be there.”
The family decided to travel on Christmas Day so Mason, a pastor, could celebrate the Christmas Eve service at Northpointe Presbyterian Church.
Once they got to Chicago, they planned to enjoy a big Polish dinner and open gifts, but the highlight would be spending time with all of their family, Kiple said.
Down the road at the Queen City Truck Stop, Sandra McCuller of Pascagoula was enjoying breakfast with her family in the Magnolia Restaurant.
They were in town for the day to bring gifts to McCuller's sister-in-law at a nursing home in Meridian.
Though AAA said it expected more than 100 million Americans to travel on the road for the holidays, the trip from Pascagoula was easy, and one that would make Christmas a little brighter for someone else, McCuller said.
Outside the truck stop, Ndayishimiye Valentino was fueling up an 18-wheeler for his drive home to South Carolina.
He had left Texas at 3 a.m., but got delayed on the job.
“I was supposed to be home today, but it’s not happening,” he said.
The gifts for his wife and three children were waiting in the truck.
Still, Valentino was in good spirits – he had his health and was able to check on his family by phone.
He hoped to be home to open presents by lunchtime on Thursday.
“I’m going to celebrate!” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.