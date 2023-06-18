Inmates at East Mississippi Correctional Facility are working toward their college degrees with courses taught by instructors from Meridian Community College. The facility’s first college-level course, American History II, began May 30 with MCC history teacher Edward Abdella.
EMCF inmates head to college
Thomas Howard
