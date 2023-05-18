Mississippi legislators present East Mississippi Community College with a ceremonial check in the amount of $2 million earlier this month to offset construction costs of a new career technical building to be built on the college’s Scooba campus. Those who participated in the check presentation are, from left, former Sen. Sampson Jackson, Sen. Rod Hickman, EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks, Rep. Michael Ted Evans and Rep. Billy Adam Calvert.