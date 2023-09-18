Three individuals broke into Poplar Springs Elementary School over the weekend of Sept. 9-10, stealing over 70 school electronic devices, according to the Meridian Public School District.
An arrest warrant was made on Monday, Sept. 18, charging one of the individuals with breaking into a commercial business.
“I am disheartened that these individuals would break into one of our campuses and steal from our students,” said Dr. Amy Carter, MPSD Superintendent. “Any help the community can provide in helping us find these individuals will be greatly appreciated.”
MPSD campus police are also actively looking for the other two suspects who were involved. Some devices are still circulating through the community based on location software in the devices. Those who are found to be in possession of these can also be charged with possession of stolen property.
If you have any information, please contact the MPSD campus police at (601) 482-1225.
