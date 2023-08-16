Election results from the Aug. 8 primary election have been certified and two races are heading to a runoff election later this month.
Republicans Stella McMahan and Kenneth Graham will face off in a runoff election to decide who will be their party’s nominee for coroner.
McMahon garnered 3,676 votes, or 29.16% of the vote in the primary election, while Graham received 3,150 votes, or 24.98%. Graham squeaked by into the runoff race beating out candidate Kevin Smith for the number two spot by a margin of just 50 votes.
The winner will face Democrat Rita Jack in the Nov. 7 general election as voters choose who will replace Clayton Cobler, who is retiring after a career spanning more than 20 years.
Republicans will also have a runoff race to decide who will succeed Jonathan Wells as District 1 supervisor. Wells chose to run for coroner rather than seek another term as county supervisor. He gained 1,793 votes in the coroner’s race, or 14.22% of the vote.
Supervisor candidate Justin “JJ” Anders came out on top in the primary with 1,787 votes, or 49.69%. He fell just 12 votes short of avoiding a runoff and heading on to the Nov. 7 election.
Challenging Anders is Chris Bullock, who received 1,268 votes, or 35.26% of the vote on Aug. 8.
A potential runoff on the Democrat ticket for District 1 Justice Court Judge was avoided with Jesse “Coach” Hill Jr. receiving 415 votes or 52.4% according to certified election results. Earlier, unofficial results had Hill falling short of the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff.
Mississippi does not allow voters to cross over in runoff elections, and only those who voted in the Republican primary or did not vote in the primary election will be allowed to cast a ballot on Aug. 29.
Residents who voted on the Democrat primary ticket are ineligible to vote in the runoff.
