Incumbent Percy Bland and challenger Jimmie Smith are in the final stretch in their campaigns for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Meridian.
Bland and Smith are set to compete in a runoff on Tuesday, April 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In the primary on April 6, Bland garnered 1,712 votes, or 34.5%, while Smith won 1,986 votes, or 40.1%.
The winner of the runoff will face Robert J. Ray, a Republican, and current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann, an Independent, in the general election on June 8.
The Meridian Star interviewed Bland and Smith to learn about their past work and their plans for the city.
Bland is seeking a third term in the mayor’s office. A Crystal Springs native, he graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology before earning a Master of Public Health and Hospital Administration from University of Southern Mississippi. He went on to work for the Fulton County Health Department in Atlanta, Georgia and at a community health center in Canton, Mississippi. He ultimately moved to Meridian to open his own State Farm insurance business.
Jimmie Smith also has worked in public service. Born in Chicago, he moved to Meridian as a teenager and has spent all of his adult life in the Queen City. When he first arrived in Meridian, he worked at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems.
He then joined Meridian Police Department, where he had stints in the patrol division, the detective division and the SWAT Team. He then served Lauderdale County as a supervisor for 20 years. Smith went on to work for a bonding company called Government Consultants before retiring a few years ago.
COVID-19 pandemic
Bland said his administration will continue to track COVID-19 data and and listen to local physicians, health providers and the state health officer. The administration will make decisions based on those conversations and data, he said.
“Where we can be flexible with business owners and the community as it relates to wearing a mask and opening up things, we’re going to be flexible,” Bland said. “But if the data shows that we need to be more strict with our policies, we will adapt to that as well.”
Bland plans to address vaccine hesitancy by continuing to educate and talk to people about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Smith noted that the federal government has taken the lead on the pandemic, but he said that if the pandemic worsens, the city would have to enact measures to fight the virus.
On the topic of vaccine hesitancy, Smith said people should be encouraged to get their COVID-19 shots.
“I encourage everybody to get their shot,” he said. “That’s something that just makes sense. You’d rather have a shot and have some kind slight variation of illness than have the COVID.”
Crime
Bland touted public safety improvements made during his administration. Among the measures are the hiring of Chris Read as police chief last fall and the installation of surveillance cameras and other technology as criminal investigation tools.
The city has also hired about 15 new police officers since the Read took office, and Bland said the police department is trying to patrol more streets in the city.
“We’re just going to continue to put more people on the streets and have them have better relationships with the community,” the mayor said.
As mayor, Smith would encourage the police chief to ensure police vehicles are patrolling city streets, like he did as an officer.
“In my particular area, I would go down avenues and streets, and then you get to know the people in those communities,” he said.
Infrastructure
Bland described infrastructure projects that his administration has completed. He said his administration installed new water meters throughout the city and is working on improving city infrastructure as part of an EPA Consent Decree.
Bland also mentioned upcoming infrastructure projects, including the paving of a number of city streets and the upgrading of the lights on I-20 in Meridian.
Smith said he would have a full-time engineer in his administration who would help monitor and improve infrastructure.
“We have not had a city engineer in seven years,” he said. “And I point this out — every administration before this administration has had a city engineer.”
Jobs
Lauderdale County recently developed the Key Brothers Industrial Park next to I-20/59. Now that the Meridian area has this site, Bland said he plans to go to Jackson to advocate for Meridian in an effort to brings jobs here.
Smith said the city likely has enough jobs in the service industry and in other sectors, but needs more manufactoring jobs.
“I think that you’ve got to focus on industrial jobs,” he said. “If you focus on industrial jobs, other jobs are going to follow.”
Education and youth
On the topic of youth, Bland would like the city to offer work programs for students this summer. These programs would allow students to work part-time for a city department, such as Parks & Recreation or Community Development.
Smith said he would like the Parks & Recreation department to offer more youth programs over the summer and during the school year. He said these opportunities allow kids to interact with other kids and keep “their minds busy.”
