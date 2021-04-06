ELECTION 2021: Infrastructure, public safety among issues important to Meridian voters Voters across the City of Meridian headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote for the Democratic…

The City of Meridian has released preliminary results for the Democratic primaries for city council and mayor.

These results do not include affidavit ballots or absentee ballots not yet received. Absentee ballots count as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

MAYOR

Percy Bland III: 1,689 (34.43%)

Kim Houston: 803 (16.37%)

Randle Lyle Jennings: 97 (1.98%)

Tyrone Johnson: 323 (6.58%)

Jimmie Smith: 1,976 (40.28%)

CITY COUNCIL

Ward 1

There was not a Democratic primary for the Ward 1 seat. Ward 1 council member George Thomas, a Republican, will face Rankin Elizabeth Eason, an Independent, in the general election.

Ward 2

Dwayne Davis: 687 (79.70%)

Eddie Gray Holt: 173 (20.07%)

Ward 3

Adrien Davis: 216 (22.13%)

Fannie M. Johnson: 320 (32.79%)

Joseph Norwood: 438 (44.88%)

Ward 4

Alicia Elaine Smith: 236 (33.19%)

Romande Gail Walker: 473 (66.53%)

Ward 5

Khristen Cockrell: 180 (20.74%)

Tyeasha “Ty” Bell Lindsey: 359 (41.36%)

The Rev. George Parks, Jr.: 128 (14.75%)

Allan “Al” Willis: 190 (21.89%)