Voters across the City of Meridian headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote for the Democratic nominees for mayor and several City Council seats.

The Meridian Star spoke with some voters on Election Day, and infrastructure and crime were among the issues important to them this election.

ELECTION 2021: Preliminary results for municipal primaries in Meridian The City of Meridian has released preliminary results for the Democratic primaries for city council and mayor.

Barbara Monger said she wants elected officials to address issues that people with disabilities are facing. She has COPD, and she has noticed that people who do not have disabilities sometimes park in handicapped spaces.

Another concern for Monger is that there are potholes and other infrastructure problems in some neighborhoods.

John F. Russell, who voted at the Velma Young Community Center, said he wants to put a mayor in office who will bring jobs to Meridian.

“Decent-paying jobs — not $7.50 an hour,” he said.

He also wants the mayor to make sure streets are paved in all areas of Meridian — not just in one section of the city.

Marie Franklin voted at Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a poll watcher at Velma Young Community Center. Issues important to her include crime, street repair and education.

She would like the school system to become “stronger and better.”

On the topic of crime, she would like to see more police patrols in Meridian neighborhoods.

Jinnell Miller has liked the progress that the city has made — including the opening of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience and the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian — and wants the city to continue that progress.

These developments benefit current residents and could encourage people from other areas to visit the Queen City, Miller said.

She said Meridian has the right values, including family and faith.

“I hope we can … just learn how to love one another and get along,” she said.

She planned to vote for Percy Bland, who is seeking a third term as mayor.

“If we are pleased with who we have, I don’t see any reason to change just to be changing,” Miller said.