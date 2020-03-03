Eddie Kelly named chief administrative officer for city of Meridian

The city of Meridian’s new chief administrative officer is a familiar face around town.
Eddie Kelly was appointed to the post during a meeting Tuesday morning, succeeding Richie McAlister, who was terminated by Mayor Percy Bland last week.
Kelly, a native of Gulfport, served as area division manager of Mississippi Power Company in the company’s Meridian office before retiring in July 2018.
The U.S. Marine Corps veteran has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from William Carey University and an MBA from Mercer University, Macon, Georgia.
"My goal is to further the city of Meridian, to work with the mayor, to work with the city council," said Kelly, who was named The Meridian Star’s Citizen of the Year for 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.