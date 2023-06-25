Dr. Brent Gregory, president of East Central Community College, was recently named vice president of the Mississippi Community College Foundation Board.
“I am excited to take on this new role as vice president of the MCCF,” said Gregory. “The Mississippi Community College Foundation is a key piece of the outstanding community college system that we have in Mississippi, and I look forward to assisting the group to provide better opportunities for future students and to help create the future leaders of our colleges.”
Incorporated on October 21, 1986, the Mississippi Community College Foundation was established to promote, encourage and assist all forms of education, research and economic development conducted by the 15 community and junior colleges in the state of Mississippi by receiving, soliciting, accepting and administering funds for educational purposes. Although the dynamics of education have changed significantly over the last three decades of its existence, the purpose continues to be vital to the welfare of the citizens of Mississippi.
The MCCF is committed to the furtherance of the individual and collective missions of the Mississippi community and junior colleges and the Mississippi Community College Board. It strives to enhance the educational opportunities for Mississippians, thus enhancing the individual services of its member institutions through collective and unified activities. To accomplish these goals, financial support is sought from public and private sources to improve the colleges and better serve their students.
The MCCF also hosts the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy (MCCLA) which was developed in the spring of 2009 to address the projected need for upper-level leaders in the Mississippi community college system. This is done by organizing around the practical needs of future community college leaders specific to the Mississippi community college system. Consequently, much of the material presented and discussed in the Leadership Academy is relative to the operation of Mississippi’s community colleges.
