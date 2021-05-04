Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.