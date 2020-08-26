Mississippi schools are beginning to report COVD-19 cases to the state department of health.

The numbers cover public and private schools and were released on Tuesday.

The report reflects the week of Aug. 17-21 and is broken down by county, but not by individual districts or schools.

Schools across Lauderdale County reported 29 COVID-19 cases among staff and 12 cases among students, but no outbreaks, according to the department of health.

Among schools across Lauderdale County, 28 staff members and 72 students have been quarantined, according to the latest data.

Among schools across Neshoba County, 22 cases were reported among students and four cases among staff, with 47 students but no staff being quarantined. No outbreaks have been reported since the start of school, according to the health department.

Among schools across Newton County, six cases were reported among students and five cases among staff, with 47 students and six staff being quarantined. One outbreak has been reported since the start of school, according to the health department.

Among schools across Clarke County, three cases were reported among students and two cases among staff, with 50 students and seven staff members being quarantined. One outbreak has been reported since the start of school, according to the health department.

Numbers from schools in Kemper County are not listed in the latest report.

Across the state, of the 720 schools in 72 counties reporting, 364 staff members and 533 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened. The health department reported 31 outbreaks across the state since the start of the academic year.

Officials at Biloxi High School announced Monday that students would learn virtually until at least Sept. 8, according to The Associated Press.

Extracurricular activities were also temporarily suspended, including some of the first football games of the season. The school said that 15 people in the community tested positive COVID-19 and 324 students were sent to quarantine.

Since schools began reopening in-person in late July, districts have sent almost 4,000 students and 600 teachers home to quarantine because of outbreaks, State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday.

An entire fourth grade class in the Lafayette County School District was sent to quarantine over the weekend after more than half of the fourth-grade teachers tested positive for the virus.

16 new cases in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases from the virus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lauderdale County. The county’s totals increased to 1688 cases. The total number of deaths reported since March is 103.

Statewide, 904 new cases and 58 new deaths were reported by the Department of Health, bringing state totals to 80,110 COVID-19 cases and 2,373 deaths. Forty-four of the new deaths occurred between July 21 and Aug. 18 and were identified from death certificate reports.

The state presumes 62707 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 175 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the latest report.

The Department of Health reported six new cases in Neshoba County for a total of 1410; seven new cases in Newton County for a total of 641; two new cases in Clarke County for a total of 421; and one new case in Kemper County for a total of 264.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.