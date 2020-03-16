East Mississippi schools, parents adapt to closings

With more cases of COVID-19 being reported daily, schools and parents around East Mississippi are adapting to changes in their routines.
Both public and private schools statewide have extended their spring breaks through March 23, and colleges are shifting their classes online. The Mississippi High School Activities Association suspended all interscholastic sports and fine-arts activities competition and practice through March 29.
The Lauderdale County School District on Monday approved an additional five days of vacation for employees. Students will not have to make up the days they are off this week.
If the closures go beyond two weeks, the district may look at online options for students, said Superintendent John-Mark Cain.
“It's an extremely difficult issue for us to tackle right now,” he said. "The best we can we can do is to provide free websites, but we understand that not all children have access to the internet."
As of Monday afternoon, the district had not announced plans to provide meals to students this week.
Parents look at their options
Chastity Jackson said her daughter in middle school is spending her extended break reading different books and practicing for a speech at a local church.
But she worries that schools will be closed longer than just this week.
“It’s going to get worse,” Jackson said. “And it’s going to last longer than a week.”
Jamal Barksdale, whose two children attend middle school in Meridian, said his kids plan to spend the break studying. Barksdale favors the idea of schools providing online resources for students, but worries about families without access to computers or the internet.
Meals
The Wesley House started a new program called "Feed the Children" to make sure children are eating while the schools are closed.
Families can stop at the Wesley House at 1520 Eighth Ave. from 1 -4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Adults must present identification and will receive a food bag for children in their care. Quantities may be limited and food will be distributed based on availability.
The Wesley House will also distribute its regular family food bags on a drive thru basis. from 9 a.m. - noon daily and from 1- 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The clothes closet at the Wesley House will be closed for at least the next two weeks until March 30 and will reopen to the public when it is safe to do so.
Other assistance will be handled on a case-by-case basis via fax and email. For more information, contact the Christian Relief Office at 601-485-4736 for this help.
Donations may be sent to the Wesley House, P.O. box 1207, Meridian, MS 3930.
Vowell’s grocery stores are distributing free breakfast snacks from 7 -8 a.m. and free sack lunches from 1-2 p.m. A child must be present to participate and there is a limit of one meal per child.
The Meridian Freedom Project is closed this week, and the organization is looking at ways to provide meals and resources to children while schools are closed, said Executive director Adrian Cross.
Russell Christian Academy, RCA preschool and The Potter's Wheel Daycare will remain closed through Friday March 27. Staff will be in the office from 9 a.m. to noon through Thursday, March 19. Parents are asked to not visit the campus but to call the office with any questions.
Other information
The Enterprise School District will offer free to-go breakfast and lunch to all students under 18 from 11.a.m - noon through Friday at the high school cafeteria. No eating will be allowed on campus.
The Newton Municipal School District will provide free to-go lunches for children ages 18 and under, including infants and toddlers from 11-12:30 through Friday at all school cafeterias. Adults may purchase a meal for $4. No eating will be allowed on campus.
The Union Public School District will offer to-go meals, from 10:30 a.m. - noon starting Tuesday at Union High School. The meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger, including infants and toddlers. Children do not have to be UPSD students and no identification is required, but children must be present to receive a meal. Adult meals will be offered for $3.50 (cash only).
Drive-thru lunches for Choctaw Tribal Schools students can be picked up at 11 a.m. through Friday at their respective schools.
The Kemper County School District is providing free to-go meals to all children 18 years and under from 10 a.m. - noon at both East Kemper Elementary and West Kemper Elementary through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.