For many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a balancing act of keeping their doors open and protecting the health of employees and customers, East Mississippi Business Development Corporation Chairman Archie McDonnell Jr. said Tuesday.
The EMBDC joined leaders from the city of Meridian, Lauderdale County and local businesses to launch a marketing campaign entitled "Restart, Restore, Recover" to help responsibly reopen the local economy.
“I think we all realize by now that the COVID-19 virus is not going away any time soon,” McDonnell said. “It’s something that we’re all going to have to live with and to do business in this environment.”
The EMBDC has encouraged businesses to follow safety protocols such as limiting gatherings to 10 people and requiring masks for customers and employees, McDonnell said.
“We wanted to create messaging out there in the community that gives folks the confidence to get out and shop local and eat local and play local, get outside, be healthy, but as you do that, we want to be sure that you follow all the protocols,” he said.
Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly encouraged business owners and customers to do their part.
“It’s not about taking a right from someone,” Kelly said. “You don’t have the right to take my right to breathe clean air and I don’t have the right to put your life at danger by not wearing a mask ... I want to emphasize how important this is, not just to me, to my family, but to you and your family, to your businesses, to the livelihood of this city, to the livelihood of this state.”
The campaign includes a sharable logo, posters, social media posts, window decals and messaging on television and the EMBDC website, said Lindsay Taylor of advertising agency Leading Edges.
