East Mississippi families celebrate 4th with smaller gatherings

About two dozen people gathered in the shade of the courtyard of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience Saturday, celebrating the Fourth of July with cold, red watermelon and Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues.”
Meridian leaders made the decision last month not to hold the city’s traditional celebration this weekend out of concerns over COVID-19, but families found ways to get together on a smaller scale.
Guests in red, white and blue clothing, including some patriotic face masks, were spread out at tables, for a family picnic at The Max.
They tapped their feet to the music of Britt Gully and John Elmore as oversized fans offered some relief from the heat.
Dressed in a “Proud to be an American” shirt, Murlene Green of Sumter County, Alabama enjoyed the performance with her husband Robert.
“Usually, all of our family gets together and cooks out, sits around, laughs and talks about old times,” she said.
Instead, they decided to cut back this year and traveled to Meridian to be with Green’s sister.
“Nobody needs to be sick,” she said. “Nobody wants to lose a family member.”
Farther down Front Street, Don Branning and his wife Joni were in masks, buying goat milk soap, lotion and ice cream from High Hill Ranch at the Earth’s Bounty market.
The Toomsuba couple decided to skip traveling this holiday because of the pandemic.
“It’s fine with us,” Don Branning said. “We don’t mind staying home. We’re going to do some cooking, do some grilling … just take it easy.”
A few families at Bonita Lakes Park spent a quiet afternoon together for the holiday.
Ethel Donald of Quitman was with relatives visiting from Texas for a socially-distanced lunch.
“Still with my family, that’s the main thing,” she said. “Seeing that everybody’s healthy and doing good.”
