The Earth’s Bounty festival has plenty to celebrate this Saturday as it kicks off National Farmers Market Week, which runs from August 6-12.
The monthly market is in its 12th year and continues to offer area residents the best in local produce and other agricultural products.
At Saturday’s market, from 8 a.m. until noon, customers can shop for tomatoes, Jubilee watermelons, pink-eye purple-hull peas and the last of other summer crops. Area backyard gardeners are also encouraged to participate. If you’ve got more produce than you can handle or eat, then call Community Development at 601-485-1998 to get a free booth space for one festival.
A new vendor will give shoppers the opportunity to purchase both heirloom and native plants to plant in their own gardens. Brandi Bird of Bird’s Heirloom Plants raises the plants from seed and offers both old-fashioned favorites and hardy native plants.
Old-time gospel music will fill the air during the festival. The Bobby Simmons Duo will offer up lots of old favorites as they entertain the customers at Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street in downtown Meridian.
