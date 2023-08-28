Earth’s Bounty will kick off the long holiday weekend on Saturday morning with a young artist on his way up set to take the musical stage at Singing Brakeman Park.
Ford Scharmen, a 14-year-old from Meridian, has been perfecting his instrumental and vocal skills since he effortlessly played a Beethoven sonata when he was six years old. During his musical journey, his interests have ranged across the musical spectrum, and his passion today is country hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Earth’s Bounty is just the sort of place for Ford, who loves tractors and envisions becoming a farmer.
Also on Saturday, Robin Greer, owner of Robin’s Kitchen, one of the festival’s longtime vendors, is expanding her offerings to include more cooked foods. For several years, she has offered New Orleans-style gumbo but now has added freshly made pizza and baked chicken. Both are great to eat at the festival or to take home. She will also have her fresh baked goods, including her signature carrot cake.
Some fall produce like peppers, squash and lettuce should be available at the market, and shoppers can always find plenty of other fresh and unique offerings such as baked goods, soaps, candles and home-canned foods.
Vitalent Blood Services will be set up on Front Street for those who want to make a blood donation either before or after a visit to Earth’s Bounty. For the children, the young artist Iris will use her talents to do stylish and whimsical face painting.
It’s all this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street.
