Early Black Friday deals worth the trip to Meridian for some shoppers

Readers Poll: Black Friday shopping
Did you do any early Black Friday shopping on Thursday?
Shoppers lined up on a sunny afternoon in Meridian Thursday to catch early Black Friday deals in what has become a popular Thanksgiving family activity.
Patricia Patrick of Quitman was at the front of a line of more than 170 people that wrapped around Belk.
She and a few other family members were interested in sales on clothing and tablets.
“I like saving that money,” Patrick said.
Bailey Whittle, who traveled from Philadelphia, got in line at Best Buy while her mother headed to Belk.
She was among 13 people outside about an hour and a half before opening.
Whittle, who had her eye on a 70-inch TV, has been coming out for early Black Friday deals with her mother since she was 12, she said.
“It’s family tradition. We always go start Black Friday shopping as soon as we get done eating, put away the dishes, we’re out the door,” Whittle said.
Jermaine Glover of Hattiesburg was visiting with family in Butler, Alabama and made the trip to Best Buy with his mother to look at TVs.
“We will get together early the night before to prep for the food, for the meal, then grab something early that morning and then we’ll head straight out for the sales, because this is a great time to catch some wonderful sales,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.