Meridian residents are encouraged to check their cabinets for old prescriptions as Meridian Police Department participates in the annual Spring Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
Held twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Prescription Drug Take Back Days give the community a way to safely and securely dispose of unwanted medications and expired prescriptions. Since its inception, the program has removed more than 8,300 tons from communities throughout the country.
Sgt. Keith Moody, who organizes the take back event for Meridian Police Department, announced Saturday’s event on social media. Removing unwanted or expired medications from the home can keep them from ending up on the street or resulting in an accidental overdose.
MPD will accept most solid forms of medications including tablets, patches and capsules, as well as liquids tightly sealed in their original container. Illegal drugs, syringes and other sharp objects will not be accepted.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for members of the community to drop off their medications. For those who are unable to attend Saturday’s event, Meridian Police Department also maintains a secure drop box for unwanted medications inside the foyer of the departments’s 22nd Avenue location that can be accessed year-round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.