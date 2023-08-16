Projects throughout the downtown area are continuing this week with multiple crews working in the area.
Meridian Public Works employees were hard at work Wednesday at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Eighth Street where they installed underground wiring that will later support cameras mounted on the intersection’s traffic lights.
Falcon Contracting is also working in the downtown area with paving and milling crews tackling Fourth Street this week. The Columbus-based company knocked out paving along 14th Street from 22nd Avenue to Front Street last week and is expected to take on the remainder of the medical district once water and sewer repairs are completed.
Hemphill Construction is leading the charge on the water and sewer repairs for the medical district and is expected to wrap up in the next several weeks. The company has been awarded several sewer infrastructure projects from the city as part of the effort to comply with the federal EPA consent decree related to sanitary sewer overflows.
Also in downtown, public works crews are nearing completion on a sidewalk project along city hall lawn. The project is being done to better meet the needs of the community as the green space hosts numerous festivals and events throughout the year. As part of the project, sidewalks are being widened to accommodate more people, and additional electrical connections are planned to help out food trucks and other equipment that need power.
A project on city hall itself is also moving forward although slower than the city had anticipated. The historic building needs some roof repairs, and city officials are working with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to find contractors with the knowledge and equipment needed to work on the terra cotta tile roof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.