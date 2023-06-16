Despite morning thunderstorms and flash flooding on Thursday, late afternoon brought sunny skies and crowds to downtown Meridian for Night Market at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center. Night Market is a collaboration between Earth's Bounty farmer's market and The MAX to bring together local produce farmers, artists and food vendors for a nighttime market. Local musician Daniel Houze provided entertainment. Organizers were pleased with the turnout from local residents after rain moved through the area earlier in the day threatening the outdoor event. Instead, attendees to Night Market were greeted by sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Downtown crowd turns out for Night Market at The MAX
Glenda Sanders
