featured

Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi 2023: Contestants arrive Sunday for week of events, competition

logo

Thirty-four Mississippi high school seniors will arrive in Meridian Sunday to compete for more than $28,900 in college scholarships — as well as attend special events and build lifelong friendships. 

The young girls are participants in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program, which gets underway Thursday, July 14, at The Evangel Temple Church. 

Now in its 66th year, Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi celebrates and spotlights the outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls.

 While in Meridian July 10-16, participants are involved in rehearsals, community service activities, a night at HYPE, an autograph party at Belle G, dinner with the judges at The MAX and a Red Carpet Party.

 During the three nights of the showcase, the DYWMS participants are evaluated on fitness, self-expression, talent, and interview. A separate panel of judges review the scholastic records.

Following are brief bios of this year’s  contestants:

Makenzie Lane Sanders, Choctaw County

School: Choctaw County High School

Activities: Superintendent’s List Honor Roll; Highest Average in U.S. History and Geometry; Varsity Cheerleader Captain; Section Leader in Choir; Softball All-District-1st Team and MVP; Volleyball MVP; Student Government Association Class Representative; Office Aide; Sextet/Madrigals; Ackerman Baptist Youth.

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Education

Talent: Tumbling to “Way Down We Go”

pics

Parents: Mitch and Haley Sanders

Calen Colleen Richardson, Clarke County

School: Enterprise High School

Activities: National Honor Society; Student Body President; Vice President of the Beta Club; Vice President of Students Against Destructive Decisions; Leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Varsity Cheerleader; “Who’s Who” Most Courteous, 2022-2020.

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Elementary Education

Talent: Dance to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody”

Parents: Nils and Cary Richardson

Caitlin Angela McCullough, East Jackson County

School: East Central High School

Activities: Ridglea Heights Praise Team Member; Student Council Junior Class Representative; Beta Club Member; Key Club; Singing River Electric Youth Leadership Program; Superintendent’s List Honor Roll

College Choice: Mississippi State University and Columbia University School of Law

Career Goal: Internal Sexual and Domestic Violence Attorney

Talent: Singing, “She Used to Be Mine”

Parents: Shane and April McCullough

Maura Ann McLaughlin, Forrest County

School: Sacred Heart Catholic High School

Activities: 1st Place in State Mock Trial; 2nd and 3rd in National Powerlifting; Scholastic Golden Key; Speech and Debate Team; Theater; Writing; Mock Trial; Powerlifting Team

College Choice: Auburn University, Texas A&M University  or Louisiana State University

Career Goal: Chemical Engineer

Talent: Writing presentation of “Reality, a Short Story”

Parents: Loretta and Joe McLaughlin

Semyra Michelle Reus, George County

School: George County High School

Activities: Third in Extemporaneous Speaking Skills USA; Member of Collegiate Academy’s Dual Enrollment Program; 2021 Outstanding Student Award at Gale’s Studio of Dance; 4.0 President’s List Scholar at MGCCC Fall 2021; Award of Excellence in General Psychology Collegiate Academy Award;Staff Member at Gale’s Studio of Dance for 12-plus years; Artist; 2017-18 Math State Test Perfect Score; All A’s Honor Roll

College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Career Goal: Ph.D in Marine Biology

Talent: Pointe to “Rainbow”

Parents: Adam and Amber Reus

Britton Caroline Dunnam, Greene County

School: Greene County High School

Activities: Singing River Youth Leadership Program; Trent Lott Emerging Leaders Retreat 2021; Greene County High School Ladies Volleyball Team Co-Captain; Beta Club; WILDPAT Peer Support Group; Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Youth Group Member; Band-Aid Drive Co-Organizer; Fellowship  of Christian Athletes

College Choice: Jones College and University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Physical Therapist

Talent: Vocal, “Forget About the Boy”

Parents: Brett and Melanie Dunnam

Madeline Nicole Henderson, Harrison County

School: Biloxi High School

Activities: National Honor Society; National Beta Club; Key Club; Lanier’s Gymnastics Team Member 8-plus years; Volunteer Piano Player at Blake Senior Living Facility; AP Classes and Dual Credit Classes; A’s and B’s Honor Roll; Fashion Industry Essentials Course at Parsons School of Design

College Choice: Stanford University

Career Goal: Designer and Owner of an American Haute Couture Branch

Talent: Piano, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Parents: Jason and Rhonda Henderson

Alena Louise Trotter, Hinds County

School: Clinton Publi High School

Activities: Avant STAMP 4S Advanced Russian Fluency; AP U.S. History; AP Psychology; AP English Scholar; Superior Rating for MHSAA Marching Band Evaluations; President’s Scholar Award; Youth Leadership Forum: NYLF Medicine; Khartsysk Gold Star Foreign Language Award; Highest Grade for Human Anatomy and Physiology and for Creative Writing; Clinton Jazz Band; Clinton Wind Ensemble Band; Morrison Baptist Church Orchestra

College Choice: Mississippi College or University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Orthopedic Surgeon

Talent: Trumpet, “Yesterday”

Parents: Wilson and Natalie Trotter

Micah Evyn Johnson Hill, Jones County

School: Laurel High School

Activities: Mississippi Department of Education Student Representative; Mississippi State Beta Vice-President; NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Award; MDEK’s Student Advisory Council; 5A Girls Singles Tennis State Champion; American Chemical Society’s Project SEED Program; Google Code Next Connect Program

College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Career Goal: Computer Scientist

Talent: Vocal, “I Know Where I’ve Been”

Parents: James and Anicia Hill

Keira Lynne Serrano, Lafayette County

School: Oxford High School

Activities: National Honor Society; National Senior BETA Club; Sports Medicine National Certification; Lott Leadership Nominee; OHS Chargerette Dance Team; Oxford Junior Auxiliary Crown Club; OHS Lafayette County Literacy Club; RISE Student Empowerment Group

College Choice: University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Nurse Practitioner

Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Never Enough”

Parents: Aldo and Lisa Serrano

Sophie Allison Pitts, Lamar County

School: Oak Grove High School

Activities: DanceSouth Competition Team; Pride of Oak Grove Award; Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior Class Secretary; Golden Spirits Dance Team; Junior Auxiliary Crown Club; Beta Club; Mu Alpha Theta; Joffrey Ballet School Intensive Acceptance; Lamar County Young Ladies Leadership Summit

College Choice: University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Physical Therapist of Physician Assistant

Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Never Enough”

Parents: Lane and Kathleen Pitts

Ava Grace Temple, Lauderdale County

School: Lamar High School

Activities: Carol Merrill Academy of Dance Competition Team Member; Lamar Varsity Volleyball Captain; HUB Volunteer Ambassador; Mu Alpha Theta; Spanish Honor Society; National Honor Society; Leadership Lauderdale; Lamar Varsity Cheer Team; Charitable Investment Team; Junior Auxiliary Crown Club

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Stockbroker

Talent: Dance to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”

Parents: Brian and Amy Temple

Ryleigh Grace Crocker, Leake County

School: CHEC Homeschool

Activities: Beta President; Bronze Youth Congressional Medal of Honor; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program; Eta Sigma Alpha; Headmaster’s List; Algebra Award; Competitive Dance awards; Mississippi STEM Academy

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Engineer

Talent: Dance to “I’m Still Standing”

Parents: Leigh Ann Goolsby and Del Crocker

Lauren Elizabeth Tate, Lee County

School: Tupelo Christian Preparatory School

Activities: Beta Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Softball Team; Track Team; Volleyball Team; Painting; Singing

College Choice: University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Dermatologist

Talent: Vocal, “Rainbow”

Parents: David and Jolie Tate

Marisa Lee Davidson, Madison County

School:  Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Activities: Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Award — Outstanding Featured Actress Nominee 2; Madison County Youth Leadership; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership; Patriot Pride Varsity Dance Team Captain; School Representative on Junior Auxiliary of Madison County Crown Club Leadership Team; Class President of Student Council

College Choice: University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Engineering, Healthcare or Business

Talent: Vocal, “Astonishing”

Parents: Marisa and John Davidson

Sandra Marina Thomas, Marion County

School: Columbia High School

Activities: Color Guard; Section Leader of STEM Club; National Honor Society; Superintendent’s List; Beta Club; ; Crown Club; Wildcat Credit Union Scholarship Program; Vice President of Sophomore Class; Spanish Honor Society; MIT’s Women in Technology Summer Program

College Choice: University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Career Goal: Electrical Engineer

Talent: Spoken Word to song “Climate of Opinion”

Parents: Doris Hernandez, Richard Thomas, and Chrissy and Shawn Casey

Harley Amelia Hobby, Neshoba County

School: Neshoba Central High School

Activities: Mississippi Governor’s School; National Honor Society; National Merit Qualifier; Special Honor Roll; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program; NCHS Varsity Tennis Most Adaptable Player; 1st Place in State FBLA Information Technology; NCHS Varsity Tennis Girls Doubles District Champion; Most Outstanding Student; Beta Club Mathematics State Finalist

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Entrepreneur

Talent: Piano, “Solfeggietto”

Parents: Sharon McCown and Tim Hobby

Ryann Caroline Gorgas, Newton County

School: Newton County High School

Activities: Student Council Vice President; Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) Vice President; National Beta Club; Mu Alpha Theta; ; Youth Legislature; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Catholic Youth Organization of Meridian; Varsity Volleyball; Student Government Vice President

College Choice: University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Pediatric Dentistry

Talent: Monologue to “Peanuts Theme Song”

Parents: Dan and Lisa Gorgas

Jaycee Grace Kelly, North Covington County

School: Seminary High School

Activities: Page for Mississippi House of Representatives; Superior in Mississippi State Keyboard Festival 2012-2021; Seminary High School Cheerleading Captain; Mississippi Baptist All-State Choir and Orchestra; Superintendent’s List for Academics; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Beta Leadership Conference National Qualifier in Project Proposal; Seminary Baptist Church Praise Band; Advance Score on English II; and U.S. History State Test; President of Seminary High School Spirit Club

College Choice: Jones College and Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Communications and Journalism

Talent: Vocal, “Enjoy Being a Girl”

Parents: James and Dawn Kelly

 

Bailey Claire Cooper, North DeSoto County

School: Lewisburg High School

Activities: National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; National English Honor Society; Mississippi Seal of Biliteracy Silver Seal; ; MHSAA Scholar Athlete Team; Varsity All-American Dancer; LHS Dance Team Co-Captain

College Choice: University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Attorney

Talent: Dance to “Shelter”

Parents: Kevin and Lana Cooper

Kennedy Elaine Williams, Pascagoula County

School: Resurrection Catholic High School

Activities: Varsity Cheer Captain; President and Founder of Spanish Club; President and Founder of Math Club; Jackson County History Board Member; Editor of Key Club; Jeune Esprit Community Outreach Officer; Vice President of Eagle Legacy Club; Member of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council; RCS Varsity Track Captain; RCS Campus Minister

College Choice: University of South Alabama

Career Goal: OB GYN/Trauma Surgeon or Local Politician

Talent: Dance to “Daughter”

Parents: Jason and Nora Williams

Leah Grace Cacioppo, Pearl River County

School: Pearl River Central High School

Activities: Student Council Vice President; National Honor Society Member; National Beta Club Member; Civic Women’s Club Code of Ethics Award; ; Pearl River Central High School Leadership Award; Pearl River Central High School Citizenship Award; All A’s Honor Roll; Algebra II Award, Art i Award; Sav-A-Life Volunteer

College Choice: Louisiana State University

Career Goal: Occupational Therapy

Talent: Dance to “Weary Traveler”

Parents: Scott and Jennifer Cacioppo

Laci Noel Pitts, Petal County

School: Petal High School

Activities: Varsity Soccer; Varsity Tennis; Beta Club; National Honor Society; Petal Education Foundation Ambassadors; Dixie Electric Youth Leadership University; Panther Spirit Award; Interact Club; Pearl high School Shared Decision; Junior Class Treasurer

College Choice: University of Mississippi

Career Goal: Legal Representative for Athletes

Talent: Piano, “Prelude No. 1”

Parents: Lynn and Phil Pitts

Madelyn Sloan Berry, Rankin County

School: Northwest Rankin High School

Activities: District Champion Varsity Tennis Team; Marching Band and Wind Ensemble Concert Band; State Champion Science Olympiad Team; State Superintendent Advisory Council; Mu Theta Alpha Mississippi Governor for District Five; Queen’s Royal Commonwealth Essay Competition U.S. Winner; gold Key Scholastic Fashion Art Award; NRWHS Distinguished Service Award and Principal’s Award; 1st place SMS Math Competition Trig/Pre-Calc Written Test and Ciphering Team

College Choice: Duke University

Career Goal: Research Engineer

Talent: Flute, “Flute Concertino Op, 107 in D Major”

Parents: Chris and Jennifer Berry

Alex Grace Bierman, Scott County

School: Morton High School

Activities: All A’s Honor Roll; Junior High School Valedictorian; Student of the Year 2017 BMJMS; English Composition II Dual Credit Award; Trigonometry Award; 2018 Junior Miss Dixie National Queen; 2022 and 2021 All-Around Cowgirl MSLBRA; AP Government Award 

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Doctor

Talent: Dance to “UCA Dance Remix”

Parents: Jerald and Tonya Bierman

Isabella Lee Broadhead, Simpson County

School: Simpson County Academy

Activities: Varsity Cheerleader at Simpson Academy; Tennis; Track; Headmaster’s List; Simpson County Youth Leadership; UCA All-American Cheerleader and Jump-Off Finalist; UCA Pin It Forward Leadership Award; Best School Spirit Sophomore and Junior years; Public Speaking Award Winner for FBLA District and State

College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Career Goal: Marine Biologist

Talent: Vocal, “Oceans”

Parents: Amanda and Bill Broadhead

Haidyn Delaney Houston, Smith County

School: Raleigh High School

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes Champion of Character Award; Junior Class Vice President; Beta Club Secretary; 1st Place in State Beta Club Social Studies Academic Test; ; FCA Leader; Varsity Cheer

College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi

Career Goal: Forensic Science and Criminal Justice

Talent: Dance to “Love Lifted Me”

Parents: Sammy and Tiffany Houston

Caroline Grace Sibley, South Covington County

School: Sumrall High School

Activities: National Honor Society; Classy Cats Dance Team Captain;, Beta Club Vice President; First Priority; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Sumrall First Baptist Church Youth Group; Young Multicultural Leaders Club; United Dance Association All-American Dancer

College Choice: Mississippi State University or Vanderbilt University

Career Goal: Anesthesiologist

Talent: Dance to “Shout”

Parents: Darvin and Carol Sibley

Peyton Joy Williamson, South Desoto

School: Hernando High School

Activities: Soccer Tiger Leadership Award; National Honor Society; Archery North-Half All Star; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team; Superintendent Youth Leadership Council; Hernando High School Student Ambassador; Hernando Baptist Church Youth Leadership Team; Rho Kappa: Social Studies Honor Society; Science National Honor Society

College Choice: Mississippi College

Career Goal: Medicine

Talent: Vocal, “First 100 Digits of Pi”

Parents: David and Jennifer Williamson

Hailey Nichole Pushis, South Lowndes

School: Heritage Academy

Activities: Two-time MAIS State Science Fair Winner; Lowndes Young Leaders Member; Recipient of Brown University’s Advocate of the Year Award; Author of four Mississippi state proclamations; invited by Governor Bryant to the capital; High Honors Student; Founder of first Migraine Awareness Walk in Columbus; Creator of “Purple Day” at Heritage Academy; Featured speaker at Retreat Migraine in Los Angeles, California and featured on “Good Morning America”

College Choice: University of Alabama Tuscaloosa

Career Goal: Medical Device Sales and Marketing

Talent: Jazz Dance to “Great Balls of Fire”

Parents: Neil and Jeanne Pushis

Katelyn Mishelle Kaplan, Starkville

School: Starkville High School

Activities: National Honor Society; Student Council Representative and Press Liaison; Reach Club; Key Club; Business Law Award; All A’s Honor Roll; Multiple dance awards; Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment; High School Intensive Program Scholarship Award

College Choice: Northwestern University at Evanston, Illinois

Career Goal: Astrophysicist for NASA

Talent: Dance to “Natural Woman”

Parents: Barbara and Evan Kaplan

Nakiyah Clytasia McInnis, Wayne County

School: Wayne County High School

Activities: Zeta Archonettes; Spirit Girls of Forrest Health; Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA); Student Council; Beta Club; All A’s Honor Roll

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Chemical Engineer

Talent: Poetry Reading

Parents: Clytis and Courtney McInnis

Elizabeth Grace McArthur, West Jackson County

School: Gautier High School

Activities: National Honor Society; Key Club; Beta Club; Mississippi Lions All-State Band; Superintendent’s List; Outstanding Musician for Gautier High School Band; Gautier High School Marching Band/Wind Ensemble; Dancing at Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts; Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Student Advisory

College Choice: University of Mississippi or University of South Alabama

Career Goal: Physical Therapy

Talent: Dance to “Walking Papers”

Parents: Stephanie and Chris McArthur

Sadie Jules Stevenson, Winston County

School: Winston Academy

Activities: Student Body President; Mississippi Governor’s School; Girls State Delegate; Anchor Club President; Crown Club Vice President; Gazette Staff Co-Editor; Citadel Editor; Varsity Cheerleader; Varsity Golf Team; Varsity Track Team

College Choice: Mississippi State University

Career Goal: Radiation Oncologist

Talent: Piano, “Impromptu”

Parents: Tonya and Chris Stevenson

