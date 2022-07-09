Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi 2023: Contestants arrive Sunday for week of events, competition

Thirty-four Mississippi high school seniors will arrive in Meridian Sunday to compete for more than $28,900 in college scholarships — as well as attend special events and build lifelong friendships.
The young girls are participants in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program, which gets underway Thursday, July 14, at The Evangel Temple Church.
Now in its 66th year, Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi celebrates and spotlights the outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls.
While in Meridian July 10-16, participants are involved in rehearsals, community service activities, a night at HYPE, an autograph party at Belle G, dinner with the judges at The MAX and a Red Carpet Party.
During the three nights of the showcase, the DYWMS participants are evaluated on fitness, self-expression, talent, and interview. A separate panel of judges review the scholastic records.
Following are brief bios of this year’s contestants:
Makenzie Lane Sanders, Choctaw County
School: Choctaw County High School
Activities: Superintendent’s List Honor Roll; Highest Average in U.S. History and Geometry; Varsity Cheerleader Captain; Section Leader in Choir; Softball All-District-1st Team and MVP; Volleyball MVP; Student Government Association Class Representative; Office Aide; Sextet/Madrigals; Ackerman Baptist Youth.
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Education
Talent: Tumbling to “Way Down We Go”
Parents: Mitch and Haley Sanders
Calen Colleen Richardson, Clarke County
School: Enterprise High School
Activities: National Honor Society; Student Body President; Vice President of the Beta Club; Vice President of Students Against Destructive Decisions; Leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Varsity Cheerleader; “Who’s Who” Most Courteous, 2022-2020.
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Elementary Education
Talent: Dance to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody”
Parents: Nils and Cary Richardson
Caitlin Angela McCullough, East Jackson County
School: East Central High School
Activities: Ridglea Heights Praise Team Member; Student Council Junior Class Representative; Beta Club Member; Key Club; Singing River Electric Youth Leadership Program; Superintendent’s List Honor Roll
College Choice: Mississippi State University and Columbia University School of Law
Career Goal: Internal Sexual and Domestic Violence Attorney
Talent: Singing, “She Used to Be Mine”
Parents: Shane and April McCullough
Maura Ann McLaughlin, Forrest County
School: Sacred Heart Catholic High School
Activities: 1st Place in State Mock Trial; 2nd and 3rd in National Powerlifting; Scholastic Golden Key; Speech and Debate Team; Theater; Writing; Mock Trial; Powerlifting Team
College Choice: Auburn University, Texas A&M University or Louisiana State University
Career Goal: Chemical Engineer
Talent: Writing presentation of “Reality, a Short Story”
Parents: Loretta and Joe McLaughlin
Semyra Michelle Reus, George County
School: George County High School
Activities: Third in Extemporaneous Speaking Skills USA; Member of Collegiate Academy’s Dual Enrollment Program; 2021 Outstanding Student Award at Gale’s Studio of Dance; 4.0 President’s List Scholar at MGCCC Fall 2021; Award of Excellence in General Psychology Collegiate Academy Award;Staff Member at Gale’s Studio of Dance for 12-plus years; Artist; 2017-18 Math State Test Perfect Score; All A’s Honor Roll
College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Career Goal: Ph.D in Marine Biology
Talent: Pointe to “Rainbow”
Parents: Adam and Amber Reus
Britton Caroline Dunnam, Greene County
School: Greene County High School
Activities: Singing River Youth Leadership Program; Trent Lott Emerging Leaders Retreat 2021; Greene County High School Ladies Volleyball Team Co-Captain; Beta Club; WILDPAT Peer Support Group; Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Youth Group Member; Band-Aid Drive Co-Organizer; Fellowship of Christian Athletes
College Choice: Jones College and University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Physical Therapist
Talent: Vocal, “Forget About the Boy”
Parents: Brett and Melanie Dunnam
Madeline Nicole Henderson, Harrison County
School: Biloxi High School
Activities: National Honor Society; National Beta Club; Key Club; Lanier’s Gymnastics Team Member 8-plus years; Volunteer Piano Player at Blake Senior Living Facility; AP Classes and Dual Credit Classes; A’s and B’s Honor Roll; Fashion Industry Essentials Course at Parsons School of Design
College Choice: Stanford University
Career Goal: Designer and Owner of an American Haute Couture Branch
Talent: Piano, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Parents: Jason and Rhonda Henderson
Alena Louise Trotter, Hinds County
School: Clinton Publi High School
Activities: Avant STAMP 4S Advanced Russian Fluency; AP U.S. History; AP Psychology; AP English Scholar; Superior Rating for MHSAA Marching Band Evaluations; President’s Scholar Award; Youth Leadership Forum: NYLF Medicine; Khartsysk Gold Star Foreign Language Award; Highest Grade for Human Anatomy and Physiology and for Creative Writing; Clinton Jazz Band; Clinton Wind Ensemble Band; Morrison Baptist Church Orchestra
College Choice: Mississippi College or University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Orthopedic Surgeon
Talent: Trumpet, “Yesterday”
Parents: Wilson and Natalie Trotter
Micah Evyn Johnson Hill, Jones County
School: Laurel High School
Activities: Mississippi Department of Education Student Representative; Mississippi State Beta Vice-President; NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Award; MDEK’s Student Advisory Council; 5A Girls Singles Tennis State Champion; American Chemical Society’s Project SEED Program; Google Code Next Connect Program
College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Career Goal: Computer Scientist
Talent: Vocal, “I Know Where I’ve Been”
Parents: James and Anicia Hill
Keira Lynne Serrano, Lafayette County
School: Oxford High School
Activities: National Honor Society; National Senior BETA Club; Sports Medicine National Certification; Lott Leadership Nominee; OHS Chargerette Dance Team; Oxford Junior Auxiliary Crown Club; OHS Lafayette County Literacy Club; RISE Student Empowerment Group
College Choice: University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Nurse Practitioner
Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Never Enough”
Parents: Aldo and Lisa Serrano
Sophie Allison Pitts, Lamar County
School: Oak Grove High School
Activities: DanceSouth Competition Team; Pride of Oak Grove Award; Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior Class Secretary; Golden Spirits Dance Team; Junior Auxiliary Crown Club; Beta Club; Mu Alpha Theta; Joffrey Ballet School Intensive Acceptance; Lamar County Young Ladies Leadership Summit
College Choice: University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Physical Therapist of Physician Assistant
Talent: Lyrical Dance to “Never Enough”
Parents: Lane and Kathleen Pitts
Ava Grace Temple, Lauderdale County
School: Lamar High School
Activities: Carol Merrill Academy of Dance Competition Team Member; Lamar Varsity Volleyball Captain; HUB Volunteer Ambassador; Mu Alpha Theta; Spanish Honor Society; National Honor Society; Leadership Lauderdale; Lamar Varsity Cheer Team; Charitable Investment Team; Junior Auxiliary Crown Club
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Stockbroker
Talent: Dance to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”
Parents: Brian and Amy Temple
Ryleigh Grace Crocker, Leake County
School: CHEC Homeschool
Activities: Beta President; Bronze Youth Congressional Medal of Honor; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program; Eta Sigma Alpha; Headmaster’s List; Algebra Award; Competitive Dance awards; Mississippi STEM Academy
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Engineer
Talent: Dance to “I’m Still Standing”
Parents: Leigh Ann Goolsby and Del Crocker
Lauren Elizabeth Tate, Lee County
School: Tupelo Christian Preparatory School
Activities: Beta Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Softball Team; Track Team; Volleyball Team; Painting; Singing
College Choice: University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Dermatologist
Talent: Vocal, “Rainbow”
Parents: David and Jolie Tate
Marisa Lee Davidson, Madison County
School: Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Activities: Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Award — Outstanding Featured Actress Nominee 2; Madison County Youth Leadership; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership; Patriot Pride Varsity Dance Team Captain; School Representative on Junior Auxiliary of Madison County Crown Club Leadership Team; Class President of Student Council
College Choice: University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Engineering, Healthcare or Business
Talent: Vocal, “Astonishing”
Parents: Marisa and John Davidson
Sandra Marina Thomas, Marion County
School: Columbia High School
Activities: Color Guard; Section Leader of STEM Club; National Honor Society; Superintendent’s List; Beta Club; ; Crown Club; Wildcat Credit Union Scholarship Program; Vice President of Sophomore Class; Spanish Honor Society; MIT’s Women in Technology Summer Program
College Choice: University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
Career Goal: Electrical Engineer
Talent: Spoken Word to song “Climate of Opinion”
Parents: Doris Hernandez, Richard Thomas, and Chrissy and Shawn Casey
Harley Amelia Hobby, Neshoba County
School: Neshoba Central High School
Activities: Mississippi Governor’s School; National Honor Society; National Merit Qualifier; Special Honor Roll; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program; NCHS Varsity Tennis Most Adaptable Player; 1st Place in State FBLA Information Technology; NCHS Varsity Tennis Girls Doubles District Champion; Most Outstanding Student; Beta Club Mathematics State Finalist
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Entrepreneur
Talent: Piano, “Solfeggietto”
Parents: Sharon McCown and Tim Hobby
Ryann Caroline Gorgas, Newton County
School: Newton County High School
Activities: Student Council Vice President; Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) Vice President; National Beta Club; Mu Alpha Theta; ; Youth Legislature; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Catholic Youth Organization of Meridian; Varsity Volleyball; Student Government Vice President
College Choice: University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Pediatric Dentistry
Talent: Monologue to “Peanuts Theme Song”
Parents: Dan and Lisa Gorgas
Jaycee Grace Kelly, North Covington County
School: Seminary High School
Activities: Page for Mississippi House of Representatives; Superior in Mississippi State Keyboard Festival 2012-2021; Seminary High School Cheerleading Captain; Mississippi Baptist All-State Choir and Orchestra; Superintendent’s List for Academics; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Beta Leadership Conference National Qualifier in Project Proposal; Seminary Baptist Church Praise Band; Advance Score on English II; and U.S. History State Test; President of Seminary High School Spirit Club
College Choice: Jones College and Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Communications and Journalism
Talent: Vocal, “Enjoy Being a Girl”
Parents: James and Dawn Kelly
Bailey Claire Cooper, North DeSoto County
School: Lewisburg High School
Activities: National Honor Society; National Spanish Honor Society; National English Honor Society; Mississippi Seal of Biliteracy Silver Seal; ; MHSAA Scholar Athlete Team; Varsity All-American Dancer; LHS Dance Team Co-Captain
College Choice: University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Attorney
Talent: Dance to “Shelter”
Parents: Kevin and Lana Cooper
Kennedy Elaine Williams, Pascagoula County
School: Resurrection Catholic High School
Activities: Varsity Cheer Captain; President and Founder of Spanish Club; President and Founder of Math Club; Jackson County History Board Member; Editor of Key Club; Jeune Esprit Community Outreach Officer; Vice President of Eagle Legacy Club; Member of Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council; RCS Varsity Track Captain; RCS Campus Minister
College Choice: University of South Alabama
Career Goal: OB GYN/Trauma Surgeon or Local Politician
Talent: Dance to “Daughter”
Parents: Jason and Nora Williams
Leah Grace Cacioppo, Pearl River County
School: Pearl River Central High School
Activities: Student Council Vice President; National Honor Society Member; National Beta Club Member; Civic Women’s Club Code of Ethics Award; ; Pearl River Central High School Leadership Award; Pearl River Central High School Citizenship Award; All A’s Honor Roll; Algebra II Award, Art i Award; Sav-A-Life Volunteer
College Choice: Louisiana State University
Career Goal: Occupational Therapy
Talent: Dance to “Weary Traveler”
Parents: Scott and Jennifer Cacioppo
Laci Noel Pitts, Petal County
School: Petal High School
Activities: Varsity Soccer; Varsity Tennis; Beta Club; National Honor Society; Petal Education Foundation Ambassadors; Dixie Electric Youth Leadership University; Panther Spirit Award; Interact Club; Pearl high School Shared Decision; Junior Class Treasurer
College Choice: University of Mississippi
Career Goal: Legal Representative for Athletes
Talent: Piano, “Prelude No. 1”
Parents: Lynn and Phil Pitts
Madelyn Sloan Berry, Rankin County
School: Northwest Rankin High School
Activities: District Champion Varsity Tennis Team; Marching Band and Wind Ensemble Concert Band; State Champion Science Olympiad Team; State Superintendent Advisory Council; Mu Theta Alpha Mississippi Governor for District Five; Queen’s Royal Commonwealth Essay Competition U.S. Winner; gold Key Scholastic Fashion Art Award; NRWHS Distinguished Service Award and Principal’s Award; 1st place SMS Math Competition Trig/Pre-Calc Written Test and Ciphering Team
College Choice: Duke University
Career Goal: Research Engineer
Talent: Flute, “Flute Concertino Op, 107 in D Major”
Parents: Chris and Jennifer Berry
Alex Grace Bierman, Scott County
School: Morton High School
Activities: All A’s Honor Roll; Junior High School Valedictorian; Student of the Year 2017 BMJMS; English Composition II Dual Credit Award; Trigonometry Award; 2018 Junior Miss Dixie National Queen; 2022 and 2021 All-Around Cowgirl MSLBRA; AP Government Award
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Doctor
Talent: Dance to “UCA Dance Remix”
Parents: Jerald and Tonya Bierman
Isabella Lee Broadhead, Simpson County
School: Simpson County Academy
Activities: Varsity Cheerleader at Simpson Academy; Tennis; Track; Headmaster’s List; Simpson County Youth Leadership; UCA All-American Cheerleader and Jump-Off Finalist; UCA Pin It Forward Leadership Award; Best School Spirit Sophomore and Junior years; Public Speaking Award Winner for FBLA District and State
College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Career Goal: Marine Biologist
Talent: Vocal, “Oceans”
Parents: Amanda and Bill Broadhead
Haidyn Delaney Houston, Smith County
School: Raleigh High School
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes Champion of Character Award; Junior Class Vice President; Beta Club Secretary; 1st Place in State Beta Club Social Studies Academic Test; ; FCA Leader; Varsity Cheer
College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Career Goal: Forensic Science and Criminal Justice
Talent: Dance to “Love Lifted Me”
Parents: Sammy and Tiffany Houston
Caroline Grace Sibley, South Covington County
School: Sumrall High School
Activities: National Honor Society; Classy Cats Dance Team Captain;, Beta Club Vice President; First Priority; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Sumrall First Baptist Church Youth Group; Young Multicultural Leaders Club; United Dance Association All-American Dancer
College Choice: Mississippi State University or Vanderbilt University
Career Goal: Anesthesiologist
Talent: Dance to “Shout”
Parents: Darvin and Carol Sibley
Peyton Joy Williamson, South Desoto
School: Hernando High School
Activities: Soccer Tiger Leadership Award; National Honor Society; Archery North-Half All Star; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team; Superintendent Youth Leadership Council; Hernando High School Student Ambassador; Hernando Baptist Church Youth Leadership Team; Rho Kappa: Social Studies Honor Society; Science National Honor Society
College Choice: Mississippi College
Career Goal: Medicine
Talent: Vocal, “First 100 Digits of Pi”
Parents: David and Jennifer Williamson
Hailey Nichole Pushis, South Lowndes
School: Heritage Academy
Activities: Two-time MAIS State Science Fair Winner; Lowndes Young Leaders Member; Recipient of Brown University’s Advocate of the Year Award; Author of four Mississippi state proclamations; invited by Governor Bryant to the capital; High Honors Student; Founder of first Migraine Awareness Walk in Columbus; Creator of “Purple Day” at Heritage Academy; Featured speaker at Retreat Migraine in Los Angeles, California and featured on “Good Morning America”
College Choice: University of Alabama Tuscaloosa
Career Goal: Medical Device Sales and Marketing
Talent: Jazz Dance to “Great Balls of Fire”
Parents: Neil and Jeanne Pushis
Katelyn Mishelle Kaplan, Starkville
School: Starkville High School
Activities: National Honor Society; Student Council Representative and Press Liaison; Reach Club; Key Club; Business Law Award; All A’s Honor Roll; Multiple dance awards; Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment; High School Intensive Program Scholarship Award
College Choice: Northwestern University at Evanston, Illinois
Career Goal: Astrophysicist for NASA
Talent: Dance to “Natural Woman”
Parents: Barbara and Evan Kaplan
Nakiyah Clytasia McInnis, Wayne County
School: Wayne County High School
Activities: Zeta Archonettes; Spirit Girls of Forrest Health; Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA); Student Council; Beta Club; All A’s Honor Roll
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Chemical Engineer
Talent: Poetry Reading
Parents: Clytis and Courtney McInnis
Elizabeth Grace McArthur, West Jackson County
School: Gautier High School
Activities: National Honor Society; Key Club; Beta Club; Mississippi Lions All-State Band; Superintendent’s List; Outstanding Musician for Gautier High School Band; Gautier High School Marching Band/Wind Ensemble; Dancing at Gulf Coast School of Performing Arts; Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Student Advisory
College Choice: University of Mississippi or University of South Alabama
Career Goal: Physical Therapy
Talent: Dance to “Walking Papers”
Parents: Stephanie and Chris McArthur
Sadie Jules Stevenson, Winston County
School: Winston Academy
Activities: Student Body President; Mississippi Governor’s School; Girls State Delegate; Anchor Club President; Crown Club Vice President; Gazette Staff Co-Editor; Citadel Editor; Varsity Cheerleader; Varsity Golf Team; Varsity Track Team
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Radiation Oncologist
Talent: Piano, “Impromptu”
Parents: Tonya and Chris Stevenson