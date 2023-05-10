Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies and personnel and Mississippi Special Olympics athletes gathered at Dumont Plaza on Tuesday for the annual Mississippi Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Each year’s run benefits the special olympics and the athletes who participate in the games.
Kara Clark, who serves as a school resource officer, said the event serves both as a fundraiser and a way to bring much needed awareness to the Special Olympics themselves.
“I don’t think that there is just enough awareness about the Special Olympics and the athletes we have right here in our own community,” she said. “I think it’s important as law enforcement to be a voice for all groups that are somewhat what you would consider disenfranchised and not as in the public as they should be and getting the support and awareness that they need to be getting.”
The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run starts up in north Mississippi and law enforcement agencies throughout the state run it to the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics at Kessler Air Force Base, raising funds to support the olympics along the way.
Judy Collins, who is both a coach and mother of a Special Olympics athlete, said the games hold a special place in her heart. As both a mother and a coach, she said, she has gotten to see the progress of Special Olympics athletes as they develop their skills and hone their craft.
Watching new athletes come in not able to participate well, Collins said, seeing them gain confidence and grow in their sport and cheering alongside them when they win the gold medal is an overwhelming experience.
“It’s just an awe inspiring experience from one end to the other,” she said.
The 2023 State Summer Games are set to kick off Friday in Biloxi with events held throughout the weekend.
For more information about the Mississippi Special Olympics or how to get involved, visit specialolympicsms.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.