Delivery of The Meridian Star will be delayed Tuesday because of icy road conditions.
Follow www.meridianstar.com for the latest weather updates.
The National Weather Service forecasts that Meridian will see bitterly cold temperatures on …
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 15, 2021 @ 8:10 pm
STARKVILLE - Mr. Robinson, 77, of Starkville, Miss. passed into eternity on Feb. 8, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice of Tupelo. Mr. Robinson was born at home In Clarke County Miss. on March 13, 1943, to William Edward and Flossie Robinson. He attended and graduated from Enterprise High School wher…
In keeping with the wishes of Ms. Martha Ruffin and her family, there will be no services. Ms. Ruffin, 64, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Diversicare of Meridian.
Graveside services for Mr. G.W. Chapman will be Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Newton. Viewing: Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 3-4 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
