Meridian native Austin Davis has been named loan officer with Community Bank, Scott Pickering, chief executive officer for the bank’s Pine Belt Region, recently announced.
Davis recently served as management trainee and has been in banking for six months. In his new role, Davis will continue to manage and focus on growing his loan and deposit portfolio within the Lauderdale County market.
Active in his community, Davis is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Meridian Historic Commission and Fellowship Baptist Church. Davis is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business management.
Community Bank, with assets of $4.6 billion, employees more than 875 staff members in 54 banking offices across Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.