Dangerous heat is expected across central Mississippi through Tuesday with heat index values of 106-110 degrees possible on Saturday.
Heat index values of 111-115 degrees are possible Sunday through Tuesday across the ArkLaMiss Delta, according to the National Weather Service.
Tips for dealing with the hot weather include:
•Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep your children, disabled adults, and pets safe during tumultuous heat waves.
•Slow down: reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
•Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.
•Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. If you on a fluid restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.
•Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.
Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
•Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.
•Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.
