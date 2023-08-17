Dale Drive project to begin Wednesday

Marion residents will see orange signs going up early next week as a bridge replacement project along Dale Drive is set to begin.
In a July 28 press conference, Mayor Larry Gill said a rough estimate had the project starting in mid September. However, Gill said Wednesday in a Facebook post parts had arrived ahead of schedule and work on the $1.3 million project is ready to begin.
Just south of the Hamasa Temple Shrine and North of East Gate Tire, the bridge is one of the busiest in Lauderdale County, with an estimated 12,000 cars crossing each day. The closure is expected to cause a significant disruption in traffic flow, and officials from both Marion and the county have stressed the importance of minimizing the amount of time the bridge will be closed.
As part of the effort to reduce down time, the new bridge will utilize several pre-cast parts. The contractor was waiting until those parts arrived before closing and demolishing the current structure.
Gill said residents can expect to see detour signs going up Tuesday with the bridge closed and demolition of the old structure beginning Wednesday. The bridge is estimated to be closed for about three months.
The project is being funded with $1.1 million in state funds through the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair program and approximately $200,000 of local funding from Lauderdale County.
Town officials have also been addressing other issues in the community while they wait for the bridge project to begin.
In a Marion Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, Alderman Norman Coleman asked what was being done to address a property near the corner of Lizelia and Old Country Club roads. The property, he said, has been allowed to fall into disrepair and is becoming an eyesore.
“It looks real bad,” he said.
Gill said the town is currently working to identify who owns the property so they can be contacted about the need to address its condition.
In other business, Gill said the town administration was working to develop a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. He said he is aiming to present the budget to aldermen at the next budget work session, which is set for Monday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Once a budget is agreed upon, a public hearing will be set for residents to offer their feedback on the proposed spending. After the hearing, aldermen will have an opportunity to make any final changes before approving the final 2024 budget.
Municipalities have until Sept. 30 to pass a budget for the new fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
