State officials joined community members, veterans and gold star families at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton on Monday to mark the observance of Memorial Day.
Mark Smith, executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs, said Memorial Day offers an opportunity for all Americans to pause and reflect on the freedoms they enjoy and the sacrifices that were made to preserve those freedoms for them.
“Today, on this Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifices of fallen service members who put their lives on the line for our nation, for us, and for future generations of fellow Americans,” he said. “These men and women answered the call to serve and to defend our country with courage, with dedication, selfless service, also knowing the risks were great, but the cause was greater.”
Memorial Day dates back to the 1860s, when it was called Decoration Day, Smith said. It was a time to pay tribute to those who died in the Civil War. It was established as a federal holiday by Congress in 1971 and is held each year on the last Monday in May.
Retired Maj. Gen. Augustus Leon Collins, whose military career included numerous leadership positions, including as Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, said as a child, Memorial Day meant the opening weekend of the city pool and the beginning of Little League baseball. It was about barbecue and enjoying summer. Now, after more than 30 years in the military, he said the true meaning of Memorial Day is very clear.
Memorial Day, Collins said, is a day to remember.
“It’s not a day to remember death,” he said. “It’s a day where we should remember smiles and laughter and good times, and maybe even some difficult times. It’s a day to remember the individual in your life that you’ve come here to pay memorial to today.”
Since America began, there have been those willing to stand up and defend it, Collins said. Men and women have answered the call and given their lives to ensure the ideals and liberties they enjoy continue on for future generations, he said.
“It’s that same call that men and women have answered since the beginning of our nation,” he said. “If someone has to go, then let it be me.”
While he held a variety of command positions throughout his military career, Collins said his career highpoint was as commander of the 155th Brigade Combat Team in Iraq in 2005. At one point more than 5,000 service members were under his command. Iraq was not a safe place in 2005, he said, and not all of those soldiers made it home.
“Now all combat commanders have a number. For that fortunate few, that number is zero,” he said. “My number is not zero; my number is 27.”
With the large part of his brigade stationed in what was known as the Triangle of Death, a region south of Baghdad where U.S. forces saw heavy combat from 2003 to 2007, Collins said 27 of those 5,000 service members died under his command.
“I remember them," he said. "I remember their smiles, I remember their laughter, and I remember the sacrifice they gave.”
In closing his address, Collins read out-loud the names of those 27 service members and encouraged those in attendance to take time to reflect on the sacrifices service members have made and the suffering their families have endured.
Enjoy the cookouts, trips to the pool and cheering for the team at the Little League game, Collins said, but also remember the price that was paid to provide those luxuries.
“I just ask you to remember the men and women who made that possible,” he said. “The ones who gave their lives to make sure that you and I have the opportunity to live, to work, and to play in a free society.”
