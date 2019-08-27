Craig Houston defeated Loretta Bennett in the Democratic primary runoff for Lauderdale County District 2 supervisor Tuesday, according to unofficial results posted to the Lauderdale County website.
The results showed all 40 precincts reporting by 9:04 p.m.
Houston received 548 votes while Bennett received 359 votes, according to the report.
Houston will face incumbent Republican Wayman Newell in the general election on November 5.
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said results came in faster than the primary election three weeks ago.
"Hopefully, we'll be able to do this well in the November election, getting the results out sooner," she said.
Out of approximately 45,000 registered voters in the county, 9,642 people cast ballots Tuesday, according to Johnson.
"Even though it's disappointingly low, we are always above the state average," she said.
17-year-old Serenity Hollomon was outside the Velma Young Community Center polling precinct Tuesday afternoon with her mother, after voting in her first election.
"I just thought it felt right to vote for those who are going to change the community for the better," she said.
Voters who are not 18 may vote in the primary election as long as they will reach the age of 18 before the date of the general election, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State.
Hollomon's mother, Therresita Hollomon, said she supported Houston.
"He bothered to get out in the neighborhood and come by and visit and leave cards and talk to people to let them know what he stood for," Hollomon said.
Other races
In the Republican primary runoff for District 2 Justice Court Judge in Newton County, Justin Chaney got 365 votes, beating George L. "Butch" Meaders, who received 290 votes.
In the Republican primary runoff for District 4 Supervisor in Neshoba County, Kevin Wilcher received 607 votes over Allen White, who got 424 votes. In the runoff for Constable Place 1, Josh Burt received 1,358 votes while Mark Flake received 1,077 votes.
There were no county runoff races in Clarke County.
