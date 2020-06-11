COVID-19 testing of all Mississippi nursing homes complete

Approximately seven percent of Mississippi residents have been tested for COVID-19, including all residents and staff of the 211 nursing homes in Mississippi, state health officials said in a news release Thursday.
A total of 13,911 residents and 17,324 staff members were tested in the last two weeks of May, according to the release. The Mississippi Public Health Lab and the University of Mississippi Medical Center tested a total of 26,549 people. Of those, 676 were positive for COVID-19.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that many of the nursing home residents who tested positive had mild symptoms, not severe fever or shortness of breath.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported that Thursday's update on statewide and county COVID-19 data was delayed due to technical difficulties.
The next update is expected Friday.
