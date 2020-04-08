As the number COVID-19 cases in Mississippi surpassed 2,000, state health officials on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in Lauderdale County, for a total of five in the county.
The deaths were among eight reported in the state, bringing the total to 67.
The health department reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 for a state total of 2,003.
Lauderdale County had 84 cases of COVID-19 and three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the latest update.
In a statement on its website that was also shared on its Facebook page Saturday, the nursing home Diversicare of Meridian confirmed "a number of residents and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19."
"We have been in touch with (State Epidemiologist) Dr. (Paul) Byers and his team at the Mississippi Department of Health, as well as officials at the CDC," the statement said.
"We are working closely with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance. We have been in touch with the loved ones of all those who have been impacted, and will continue to do so on a regular basis."
As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 15 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients are under strict isolation and close observation in accordance with MSDH and CDC guidelines, the hospital's website said.
In the latest update, Clarke County had one death and 10 cases, Kemper County had 11 cases, Neshoba County had 13 cases and Newton County had seven cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.
In a Facebook message posted late Tuesday, the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency said it had learned that three residents of Wisteria Manor, an assisted living facility in Shubuta, had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are working closely with the facility and ask our citizens to respect and support them in this difficult time. Wisteria Manor has notified families of the situation," the statement said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.