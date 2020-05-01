Court rules in favor of Quitman School District in 16th section case

A judgment was entered on Thursday in a legal case between the Quitman School District and the Wayne County School District.
The judgment for $1,805,666 was in favor of the Quitman School District, according to a news release.
The litigation has been pending since December 2011 and involved the failure of Wayne County Schools to pay 16th section trust revenues associated with land shared with the Quitman School District dating back as far as 1981, the release said.
The Quitman School District was represented by Robert H. Compton, with Witherspoon & Compton, LLC of Meridian, and Terry L. Caves with Caves & Caves, PLLC of Laurel. The Wayne County School District was represented by attorneys William Whitehead of Hattiesburg, and Shannon Clark of Waynesboro.
