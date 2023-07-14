County to weigh closing Willie Chandler Road

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is expected to hear from local residents on Monday as it holds a public hearing about closing a section of Willie Chandler Road.
The road, which runs south off of Minnow Bucket Road, is sparsely populated and has a dilapidated bridge that is on the county’s list for repairs.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt has previously told supervisors the bridge is unlikely to be repaired any time soon. There are currently no residents living past the bridge where they would need to cross it to come to town. The only access in recent history has been from individuals with hunting property at the end of the road.
With little to no impact on residents’ daily lives, Mayatt said it will be difficult to justify the funding and effort needed to restore the Willie Chandler Road bridge while the county has other projects that need to be done.
Residents will have a chance to weigh in on the county’s plan, which includes closing the road beginning at the old bridge south. Moving through the process of formally closing the road will allow the county to remove both the road and bridge from its inventory.
In other business, the Board of Supervisors is expected to authorize the search for a new solid waste enforcement officer to replace Jonas Carter.
“We need to fill that position as soon as possible,” Mayatt said.
The solid waste enforcement officer has a variety of duties including investigating and cleaning up illegal dump sites, raising awareness and educating residents about littering and dumping, working with other community groups and organizations to coordinate clean-up events and more.
