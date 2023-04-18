The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with efforts to improve county roads.
In a meeting Monday, the board approved a second package of road resurfacing projects in as many months to be advertised for bids from contractors. Included in the bid package are Meehan Savoy Road, Greenhill Road, Bunk Newell Road, Zero Road, Brown Cut Off Road, Sam Hurt Road, Graham Cemetery Road, Ponds Road, Alamucha Road, Liberty Church Road, Jamie Roberson Road, Shannon Road, Luther Walker Road, Wildwood Drive, Mount Horeb Road, Suqualena Meehan Road, SL Wilson Road and Chicken House Road.
Road Manager Rush Mayatt said the work will include scrub sealing, asphalt overlay, thin lift and crack sealing treatments. The costs will be paid partially from bond funds and partially from use tax funds.
Supervisor Kyle Rutledge, who represents District 5, said during a work session Thursday that many of the roads on the list were in his district. District 5 is by far the largest district by size encompassing much of the southern portion of Lauderdale County.
Several of the roads have seen recent logging activity, Rutledge said, and have been torn up by the timber equipment. Even if the roads aren’t fixed this year, getting the project started is still a good thing to do, he said.
“We keep patching and patching, and we need to do something about it,” he said.
Lauderdale County supervisors previously approved a similar road package in a March 20 meeting. That package included Fox Meadow Drive, Old Homestead Road, Van Zyverden Road, Oak Street, Pineridge Road, Packard Lake Road, Woodland Ridge Road, Woodland Circle, Lockwood Place, Buntin Gunn Road, Lizelia Road from Briarwood to John C. Stennis, 26th Avenue, Russell Topton Road, Russell Marion Road, Omitted Road, Homestead Road, Old 8th Street Road from 65th Avenue to North Lakeland and North Lakeland.
Mayatt said the project was currently being advertised for contractors to bid on, and the county could look to open bids sometime in May.
