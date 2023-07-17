Lauderdale County Emergency Management’s dive team will be protected in case of disaster after the Board of Supervisors on Monday approved purchasing dive-specific insurance.
LEMA Director Odie Barrett asked the board to approve the purchase through the Diver’s Alert Network Membership.
“With this membership, we get continuing education, but we also are included into diver’s insurance,” he said. “That insurance covers 100% of anything that happens while we’re diving or do anything from a broken bone all the way to a hyperbaric chamber if we have to surface faster than we should.”
In a work session Thursday, Barrett said the insurance also includes access to medical experts with experience in dive-related injuries. In the event a diver is injured, he said the local doctors could reach out to the experts with questions.
The cost of the membership is $82 annually for each of the 10 members on the dive team, Barrett said. The funds for the membership will be paid for out of the LEMA budget.
The LEMA dive team will also be attending several trainings in the near future, with travel authorized to Pelham, Alabama, on Aug. 10 and again on Aug. 25-27.
Barrett said the initial visit will be to test out some of the county’s equipment to make sure it is in good condition. On the second trip, the dive team will undergo training at Blue Water Park, a recreational and dive training facility located in Pelham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.