Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Chunky River Near Chunky affecting Lauderdale and Newton Counties. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chunky River Near Chunky. * WHEN...From this morning to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Considerable areas of pastureland south of the river gage begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 22.5 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Chunky River Chunky 22.0 21.0 Tue 7 am CDT 22.3 20.1 12.2 &&