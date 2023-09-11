The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Monday opened the microphone up to residents to share thoughts or concerns as the county prepares to finalize its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty said the overall value of the county has increased over the previous year, with an increase of $11,957,855 in assessed value. That represents an increase of 1.66% over the past 12 months.
Assessed value is an important figure during the budgeting process as increases to the county’s assessed value increase the value of a mill. One mill is equal to $1 per every $1,000 of assessed value. The value of a mill also varies between governments as the county and municipal boundaries dictate what is included in the assessed value calculation. A mill for Lauderdale County is worth over $600,000, about $370,000 for the City of Meridian and about $14,000 for Marion.
On the spending side, Lauderdale County is budgeting for total expenses in the amount of $93.8 million in FY24, Lafferty said. However, he said, that figure includes several large expenditures not tied to normal county operations.
Among the $93.8 million will be expenditures of approximately $9.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, bills for the new government complex being built along 22nd Avenue, costs associated with building a wildlife fence along the runways on board Naval Air Station Meridian and more.
Approximately 26% of the county’s FY24 budget will be spent on general government, with another 20% going towards public safety, including the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and 30% to public works, such as the road department.
The county is looking to receive roughly 54% of its budget from taxes, with the remaining 46% coming from a mixture of grants, fines, accrued interest, state and federal funds and other miscellaneous sources.
To fund the budget, the county is proposing a tax rate of 60.7 mills, which is unchanged from the current year’s rate. Lafferty said the county’s tax rate has remained the same since the 2022 fiscal year.
County taxpayers, however, will see a slight increase on their bill as the Lauderdale County School District increased millage on a debt service note from 2.86 mills to 3 mills, which is the maximum. Outside of the debt service, the district already receives its maximum allowed under state law at 55 mills, Lafferty said, and any further increases will have to be done by referendum.
The total millage for county residents is proposed at 118.7 mills, with 60.7 going to the county, and 58 mills, or 48.8% going to to the school district.
Marion resident Tommy Williams, who was the only member of the public present for Monday’s hearing, shared his concerns about increases in LCSD’s budget and called for additional oversight of the district’s finances.
Supervisors are expected to vote on Thursday whether or not to approve the budget and tax rates for the upcoming year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.