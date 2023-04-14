The Meridian City Council is weighing its options as it considers updating the city’s comprehensive plan.
In a work session Tuesday, Eric Jefferson, planning discipline manager at Waggoner Engineering, talked with the council about the benefits of having an up-to-date comprehensive plan.
A comprehensive plan, Jefferson said, combines plans for land use and zoning, transportation, how public spaces and city owned facilities will be used, infrastructure upgrades, economic development, capital improvement projects and more.
“It’s the master plan for a community,” he said.
The City of Meridian last did a comprehensive plan in 2009 or 2010, Jefferson said, and plans should ideally be refreshed every 10 years.
In developing a comprehensive plan, Jefferson said, Meridian’s leadership has an opportunity to create a shared vision of where the community should be in the next 10 to 20 years. All comprehensive plans should also include a detailed implementation plan, he said, and each year city officials should review what has been accomplished and where the city fell short.
Waggoner Engineering Area Manager Ayad Taofik said a good comprehensive plan is also a good tool for seeking grants and other funding for local projects. The detailed plan shows the same vision and outlines the same goals as many grant applications.
City Attorney Will Simmons encouraged council members to take some time to review the city’s current comprehensive plan. It may be that many of the goals outlined in that plan have been reached, and the city needs to set new goals, he said, but the plan could also have long forgotten ideas that need to be revived.
If the council decides to move forward on a new comprehensive plan, Jefferson said it would likely be a year-long process to gather data, meet with stakeholders, set goals and refine the plan to its final version.
As far as cost, Jefferson said Waggoner recently finished a comprehensive plan with the City of Canton, which cost about $130,000. Meridian is double or triple the size of Canton, so the final costs would likely be $250,000 or more.
