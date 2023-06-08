Council votes to make pool, splash pad free

Everyone in the City of Meridian will have the opportunity to enjoy the city’s pools and splash pads after the City Council on Tuesday voted to waive the use fees for the remainder of the summer.
Residents have been paying $3 to use either the pool or the splash pad, or $5 for both.
More than 30% of Meridian residents live in poverty, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and Ward 3 Councilman Joe Norwood Jr., who brought the fee waiver up for consideration, said he wanted to make sure local children were not left out of summer fun because they are unable to pay.
“I don’t believe that price should hinder a kid from having exposure to certain things,” he said. “Especially something as simple as swimming.”
Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the city does not make a lot of money from the pool and splash pad fees. During the 2022 season, he said his department brought in about $5,000.
The biggest expense for the pool and splash pad are lifeguards, followed closely by chemicals to treat the water, Adams said. In a given year, he said, his department spends $10,000 to $15,000 on chemicals.
Adams said he had no problem with waiving the fees, but the more people who use the pools, the more chemicals have to be added to keep the pools clean. Parks and Recreation, he said, will likely need the council to transfer some funding to help cover the extra cost.
“That means more people coming to the pool, so the chemicals have to pump a little bit harder,” he said.
Currently, Adams said, only the pool and splash pad at Highland Park are open, with a total of seven life guards on staff. Each lifeguard is able to watch 15 people, he said, so a maximum of 105 people can be using the pool and splash pad at one time.
If the city starts to see long lines of people waiting for the pool and splash pad, Adams said his department can look at implementing time limits or another way to move people along so others can have a turn.
Parks and Recreation is also working to open its other swimming pool at Velma Young Park. That pool is scheduled to open sometime in July.
In addition to waiving the fees, the council also voted to transfer $5,000 from the legislative budget to Parks and Recreation for the additional chemicals. Adams said the extra funds would help, but he gave the council fair warning that a high demand for the pool could bring him back to the council to ask for more.
