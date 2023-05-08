The Meridian City Council on Tuesday is set to learn where it stands in the process of redistricting.
Jenifer Buford, who is with East Mississippi Planning and Development District, which is helping the city through the redistricting process, is set to address the council in a work session beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Redistricting, which is the process of redrawing the lines for each of the city’s five wards, is required every 10 years. The lines are redrawn to factor in population changes and to make sure Meridian’s citizens are represented equally on the City Council.
In a Council of Government’s meeting Monday at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Election Commissioner Gloria Dancy told local government officials the commission was also working on redistricting and notifying voters if their voting precincts have changed.
Dancy said the commission was waiting for the city to finalize its new district lines before mailing out new voter registration cards to Lauderdale County voters.
“We can’t send those out until the city get’s (they’re redistricting) ready,” she said.
Voter registration cards list the precincts voters should go to for local, state and federal elections, Dancy said. The city’s precincts can’t be set until the ward boundaries are drawn, and the precincts have to go on the cards, she said.
“It’s got to be on the card,” she said.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said he had not been aware the election commission was waiting on the city. With August primary elections rapidly approaching, he said the pressure was on to wrap up the redistricting process.
“I didn’t know we had to do ours before you can send the cards out,” he said.
Election commissioners also reminded the public to make sure their information is up-to-date on the voter rolls heading into the primary elections. Anyone who has changed their address since registering to vote is encouraged to check that their information is correct.
Dancy said Lauderdale County residents are encouraged to vote. Many of those who are able to vote stay home, she said.
“We don’t have a problem with people registering as much as we have a problem getting the registered people to get out and vote,” she said.
Residents needing to update their voter information can visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ms.gov/yall-vote or contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
