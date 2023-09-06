The Meridian City Council is taking a different approach in developing the budget for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year as it looks to bring expenses in line with expected revenues.
In a budget meeting with public works on Wednesday, Councilman George Thomas said the proposed budget developed by the city administration has the city spending $9.4 million more than it will bring in.
“We have a choice. We can either cut $9.4 million in expenditures or we can raise taxes 27 mills,” he said. “That’s not a choice.”
Thomas said raising taxes is not on the table as far as he is concerned.
In previous years, it has been left up to the City Council to make cuts necessary to balance the a budget. This year, however, the council is looking to put that responsibility on the city department heads.
Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. said each department head will be given a number calculated from the average percentage of the city budget their department has received in the past two years. That percentage will be applied to the expected revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, and the resulting dollar figure will be what the department head has to spend.
Each department head will be responsible for developing their own budget using the figures provided by the council.
“To me, that’s a lot less time consuming and a lot simpler than what we’re trying to do,” Assistant Public Works Director Mike Van Zandt said.
Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said budgeting is a key skill for management positions, and drawing up the budget this way will show which department heads have the know-how needed to manage the money.
Ward 2 Councilman Dwayne Davis expressed some concern with the new budget plan, specifically with public works. A frequent critic of the department, Davis accused public works of steering funding toward administration salaries while other needed expenses are ignored.
Should the council move forward with the new budget plan, Davis said he was concerned city workers would go without needed equipment while public works administration gave more money to themselves.
A recent salary study conducted by the Mississippi State University John C. Stennis Institute of Government & Community Development showed the city’s compensation packages for most administrative positions was competitive with other cities of similar size.
Pay Raises
The council’s refusal to raise taxes will also end an effort by Mayor Jimmie Smith to provide pay raises for Meridian police officers. Smith had previously announced a $5,000 pay raise for current officers, as well as a $5,000 bump to the starting officers’ pay.
The pay increase is intended to boost recruitment efforts and help retention as the police department continues to wrestle with chronic understaffing.
Smith said the only realistic way to fund the raises would be to raise taxes, and he believed that is a necessary step for the city to take.
Norwood said he believed money wasn’t the only issue at play. Meridian officers are leaving for jobs that pay less than what the city pays now, he said, so there has to be some other issue at play.
