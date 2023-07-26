Meridian City Council members are drawing up plans and prioritizing roads as they work to develop a list of projects for an urban renewal plan.
In a work session Tuesday, the council heard from Nnamdi Thompson of Government Consultants about the urban renewal process and what it would entail. Thompson said an urban renewal plan would likely be a good fit for the council as it allows for large paving projects without raising taxes.
An urban renewal plan also gives the council control over which roads are paved, Thompson said, eliminating concerns from some council members that the city will ignore council input once funds are received. Under the plan, funds are limited to specific projects included in the plan documentation, which only the council can amend.
“The urban renewal statute does that,” he said.
Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said she wanted to make sure that part of the plan was emphasized. It will be up to the council to decide which roads are paved, she said.
“Can I get that capitalized, underlined, big caps,” she said.
The council previously heard from Thompson’s colleague, Tray Hairston, about the urban renewal plan approach. One benefit, he said, is the ability to earmark specific funds to pay back urban renewal bonds, which isn’t possible with general obligation bonds that the city would typically issue.
The council has previously discussed pledging some of its allocation of internet use tax funds to pay back the roughly $7.5 million bond. Meridian receives about $3.2 million annually in internet use tax, of which about $1.2 million is already earmarked for two $6 million paving bonds passed in 2020 and 2021.
Payments on the urban renewal bond are expected to be about $1.15 million, which would leave the city with approximately $900,000 left for in-house paving and other projects each year.
Thompson said his recommendation is to include more projects than what the city expects to be able to fund with the $7.5 million. The list can be prioritized so the most important projects are done first, he said, but the bond money can only be spent on projects included in the urban renewal plan.
“If there is leftover money and you’ve finished everything on the list, you’re stuck,” he said.
The urban renewal plan and bond was brought forward after a general obligation paving bond proposed by the mayor failed to gain support from the council. The city typically does not include money for paving in its annual budget, and large scale improvements, such as the one proposed, are funded through borrowing or other outside sources.
Council President Joe Norwood Jr. tasked each council member with creating and prioritizing a list of roads in their wards using both their own knowledge of road conditions and the mayor’s paving plan.
The council aims to have its urban renewal plan ready for a vote on Aug. 15.
