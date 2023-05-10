Council nears end of redistricting process

The Meridian City Council can see light at the end of the tunnel as it nears the end of the once-per-decade redistricting process.
After every census, which is done every 10 years, cities, counties and states are required to redraw political boundaries to account for changes in population. The City of Meridian is working with East Central Planning and Development District to redraw the boundaries for each of the city’s five wards, and in a work session Tuesday learned the end of the process was within sight.
“We’re at the point now, if you all don’t have any problems, you need to go ahead and accept it,” ECPDD Community Development Director Jenifer Buford said.
Buford told the council ECPDD is working closely with City Clerk Brandye Latimer, who in turn is working with Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson. The goal is to use as many of the same voting precincts as possible for both city and county elections.
The plan presented Tuesday will make several changes to precinct boundaries in wards 4 and 5, Buford said, but they will not impact the boundaries of the wards themselves. Under the law, polling locations for precincts must be inside the precincts themselves, and incorporating the county’s changes, which were finalized last year, requires adjusting some lines to make that happen.
“None of these are going to be a problem,” she said.
In Ward 4, for example, the county combined two precincts at Council of Organizations and Prince of Peace Church into one precinct, with a polling location at the Boys and Girls Club, Buford said. On city maps, the boundary for the new precinct will be one side of 45th Avenue, she said, with the Boys and Girls Club outside of the precinct across the street.
In that instance, Buford said it is a simple matter of moving the boundary line one block over to make sure the Boys and Girls Club is inside the precinct and is eligible to be a polling location.
Of the five City Council members, Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey was the only council member to voice objection to the proposal. Due to low voter turnout, Buford said the proposal will eliminate precincts at Fire Station One and Meridian Housing Authority and send those voters to the Lauderdale County Courthouse precinct.
Lindsey said she could understand why the housing authority precinct was eliminated, but she does not support eliminating the Fire Station One precinct. It is unclear if she will have the support from at least two other council members necessary to make a change to the plan.
The City Council is expected to vote on accepting the redistricting proposal in its May 16 meeting. Once the proposal is accepted, the council will need to hold a public hearing to give Meridian residents a chance to object or share concerns about the plan.
If everything runs smoothly, the city’s portion of the redistricting process can be completed by July 1.
