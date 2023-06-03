The Meridian City Council is weighing its options as it looks to clear the way for a second mural at Meridian Underground Music.
In a work session Tuesday, MUM owner Wayne Williams said his business already has one mural on the 23rd Avenue side, and a second mural was planned for the side facing 8th Street. Williams said he envisioned the mural to be both a community project and a photo opportunity for visitors and residents alike.
Unfortunately, Williams said, the permit application was denied by city code enforcement. He said he understood the denial was due to a regulation prohibiting businesses from having more than one mural.
“I’m here to ask you if we can get that changed so we can have murals on both sides of the building,” he said.
Councilman George Thomas said he had never heard of that regulation, but he would be in favor of issuing a variance or amending an ordinance if need be to allow Williams’ second mural. Meridian Underground Music, he said, is a long-standing business, and another mural will add another splash of color to the downtown area.
“Whatever we can do to let him do his mural, as far as I’m concerned,” Thomas said. “Whether its a variance, change the law, whatever.”
City Attorney Will Simmons said the mural regulation was a new one for him as well. Without knowing if that rule is part of a city ordinance, state regulation, building code or something else, he said it would be difficult to advise the council on how to proceed.
Simmons said he would research the issue to find out more and bring his findings back to the council. Once council members know more about where the mural regulation comes from, they will have a better idea what steps are needed to clear the way for Williams to move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.