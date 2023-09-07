Meridian police officers will soon have some upgraded investigative tools after the City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of new body and vehicle cameras for the police department.
Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said the $257,806 purchase from Axon.com will buy 80 body-worn cameras for the department’s officers as well as nine in-vehicle cameras. With the council’s approval, she said, she hopes to see the cameras arrive at Meridian Police Department within 4-6 weeks.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said the cameras are another step forward in rebuilding a police force that has struggled recently with chronic understaffing, poor retention and critical grand jury reports. The footage from the cameras, he said, is another tool officers can use to build strong cases.
“We need the body cameras and the car cameras because that stuff helps with investigations and getting people arrested and stuff,” he said. “They definitely use it when they are presenting cases to the grand jury.”
A June 2023 grand jury report called on the police department, city administration and City Council to work together to fund the purchase of the new body cameras as well as additional surveillance cameras and money for updates and repairs at Meridian Police Department.
MPD currently has body and vehicle cameras it originally purchased in 2015, but police department officials have said the cameras are out of warranty, cannot be repaired, and getting customer support for them is difficult even at the best of times. The department has spent the past few months testing out various models of cameras to decide what will work best for its officers’ needs.
Smith said he believes improvements in the police department will translate into improvements for the city as a whole. Even small things like new cameras, he said, contribute to a better community for Meridian’s residents.
“To me, every little positive thing that we can do to enhance the quality of our law enforcement, is a good thing for us as citizens,” he said. “I believe that we’ve got to do something different with our police department and try to enhance it as best we can.”
It was not immediately clear where the funding for the camera purchases will be found. Previous discussions identified approximately $700,000 in MPD’s seized drug funds as well as several grant opportunities that could be put toward the purchase.
On Wednesday, Smith said seized drug funds were already allocated for other needs, and it was his understanding the cameras would be paid for out of the legislative fund.
Regardless of where the funding comes from, Smith said he was glad the cameras have been ordered and are on the way.
