Enterprise School District and the Lauderdale County School District are closed Thursday due to extensive storm damage in the area and thousands of homes and businesses are without power after a night of severe storms through East Mississippi.
Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy confirmed that a tornado hit the area. The NWS hasn’t determined the strength of the tornado, he said.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
Highway 11 between Enterprise and the Lauderdale County line was blocked by fallen trees around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Earlier Interstate 59 was blocked by storm damage. Traffic was flowing again by 11 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol
Power lines were reported down in the area, and 2957 EMEPA customers were without power as of 10 a.m. At the height of the storm, 5,150 customers were without power. Crews from Dixie Electric Power Association, Central Electric Power Association and Northcentral Electric Power Association are assisting the EMEPA with restoration efforts.
Lauderdale County Schools announced they were closed due to storm damage in the areas it serves. The district offices will be open.
Clarke County Emergency Management received numerous damage reports and requested people with damage to call 601-776-2256.
Motorists are asked to stay off roadways. Trees and power lines are reported on many roads.
A line of damage was reported from Enterprise to the Vimville and Whynot areas.
Damage including fallen trees was reported along highways 374, 372, 356 and 470.
During the night, Lauderdale County Emergency Management warned of a severe threat of flash flooding. The warning was lifted around 4 a.m.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain through Thursday and Thursday night, with partly sun conditions returning Friday.
Two NWS survey teams have deployed to Yazoo, Holmes, Attala Counties, Jasper, Clarke and Lauderdale Counties to assess the damage.
No damage was reported in Kemper or Neshoba counties.
Paula Merritt, Bianca Moorman and Thomas King contributed to this report.
Please check back for updates.
