Veterans, families and community members made time to remember fallen military service members on Friday as the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park kicked off a weekend of Memorial Day events.
As a part of the Memorial Day remembrance, East Mississippi Veterans Foundation President Jeff Summerlin said 243 American flags had been placed around the park in recognition of the 243 Lauderdale County residents who have lost their lives in service to their country since World War 1.
Of the 243, 42 died in World War 1, Summerlin said. An additional 159 soldiers from Lauderdale County died in World War 2, he said, 10 died in the Korean War, another 28 in Vietnam, and four have died in the post 9/11 War on Terror.
“It is because of these heroes that we are able to enjoy these opportunities and freedoms we often take for granted,” he said.
Jimmy Slay, who was one of the guest speakers at Friday’s event, touched on the importance of Memorial Day and how it differs from other military-related holidays.
“The freedoms that we have today and the fact that we live in the greatest country in history can be attributed to those who shed their blood and died for our freedom,” he said. “Memorial Day is set aside for that purpose and that purpose only; to remember and honor those who made the supreme sacrifice for our country while serving in our armed forces.”
Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated on the third Saturday in May each year, is a time to recognize and honor those currently serving in the armed forces, Slay said. Likewise, Veterans Day, held on November 11, is to honor all who have served.
Memorial Day, Slay said, stands alone as a day to honor those who died and recognize the price that has been paid for the freedoms Americans enjoy.
“Never forget those who paid in life and blood for our freedom, whose moms never saw them again, whose husbands or wives raised children without them, whose dads wept in private and whose kids remember them only from their photographs,” he said. “Remember that on Memorial Day, that others paid for our freedom with their lives. It is the most expensive holiday on your calendar.”
Slay said Memorial Day holds a special place in his heart as his father, who served in World War 2, was killed in action less than two months before he was born. After a while, his mother remarried, and Slay’s stepfather, who was also a World War 2 veteran, became “dad.” He said.
“I know one day I’ll meet my father for the first time,’ he said.
Retired Brigadier General Maxey Phillips said it can be difficult for those in the community who have not suffered the loss of a close relative to fully understand the importance of Memorial Day and the impact it has on the families.
Whether they’re heading into battle or on a routine training mission, no soldier wants to die, Phillips said. They do, however, understand that is a very real possibility, he said, and are prepared to make that sacrifice for their country if needed.
For many, Phillips said, Memorial Day is just a three-day weekend. Some people also put flags out, he said.
Others, however, make time to observe the holiday and reflect on the true meaning of Memorial Day. Whether it’s through a program or event or alone, Phillips said Memorial Day is a day to remember and recognize the sacrifices others have made.
“People remember and are reminded of the sacrifice that so many who have gone before us have made,” he said. “I thank you all for being here. It is a day of remembrance and needs to forever be foremost in our minds of what Memorial Day is.”
